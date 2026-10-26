Cyberattacks surge in run-up to Knesset election, Israeli firm finds

The intensity of cyberattacks targeting Israeli organizations, including government bodies, sharply increased in the weeks leading up to tomorrow’s Knesset elections, according to a research report by cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

During the first weeks of October, the average weekly number of cyberattacks targeting Israeli organizations surged by 55 percent to 2,700 compared with the same period last year, according to researchers at Israel’s Check Point. Government bodies faced 2,700 cyberattacks a week, an 82% increase from last year. Attempts by hackers targeting energy and infrastructure spiked 107% to 3,900 weekly attacks year-on-year.

Multiple hacker groups are actively preparing plans to disrupt major Israeli websites and take them down on election day via denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, according to Check Point’s findings. Targeted websites cited in these plans that were discussed on the dark web include the Prime Minister’s Office, the Knesset, the Israel Police, the Foreign Ministry and the Bank of Israel.

Phishing campaigns are also targeting voters in the run-up to the election period. Check Point finds that over the past two months, more than 1,200 new election-related websites were registered, with about one in 47 suspected of being malicious. One campaign impersonated the “Voter Information Service,” sending fake SMS and emails inviting voters to verify their personal details ahead of the election.

“The days around an election represent a critical period during which malicious actors attempt to exploit heightened public attention to amplify their impact,” cautions Sivan Dror, director of research and exposure management at Check Point. “Organizations need to fortify official websites and corporate accounts and prepare for rapid incident response.”

“For the general public, we strongly recommend relying exclusively on official election channels, never submitting personal credentials via links in messages requesting profile updates, and verifying information before sharing or entering data,” says Dror.