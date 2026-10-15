Where schnitzel, pickles and alfajores sit on the same table
Immigrant foods and the Israeli dining table are the focus of Aliyah Day at ANU Museum in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18
Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel's culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center
What do schnitzel, pickles, whiskey and alfajores have in common? They’ve all found a place at Israel’s table, thanks to immigrants from around the world.
The dishes are some of the food items that will be available at “Oleh, Oleh,” an event in honor of Aliyah Day, October 18, at ANU – Museum of the Jewish People, when the museum, together with Nefesh B’Nefesh, the Nadav Foundation and the country’s local authorities, celebrates Israel’s immigrants for the third consecutive year.
New and veteran immigrants are invited to an evening at the Tel Aviv museum featuring programs and activities in English, Spanish, Russian and French — including an immigrant food fair, screenings of rare archival films, a live performance and roundtable discussions.
This year, the event will center on the Jewish and Israeli dining table as an experience that connects people, communities and stories, reflecting the sense of partnership created here among those who arrived from different countries.
“Immigration to Israel is a courageous choice, and the contribution of immigrants to Israeli society is evident in every field and every aspect of our lives,” said CEO Oded Revivi. “They are not merely part of the Israeli mosaic; they are partners in shaping it.”
The event, from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., will include a market of kosher food stalls, games and activities.
The early evening hours will feature classic films and archival footage of various immigration journeys to Israel.
Guided tours in Hebrew, English, French, Russian and Spanish will explore the connections between food, memory, culture and identity displayed in the museum exhibits.
Immigrants from different countries and generations will later sit together at roundtable discussions to share their immigration stories, experiences and memories.
The evening’s final event will be a live performance by singer Uri Zer with folk dancing.
Admission includes participation in all activities except the food stalls.
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