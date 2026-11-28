Eight Western countries — including the UK, France and Australia — issued a statement Saturday calling on the Palestinian Authority to soon hold the legislative and presidential elections that PA President Mahmoud Abbas postponed last month.

The call from the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and the United Kingdom came on the originally scheduled date of the PA legislative elections. In October, Abbas said they would be pushed off until September of next year.

“On this day when Palestinians should have been exercising their democratic right to vote, we once again express our deep regret over the decision taken by President Abbas to postpone the Palestinian legislative elections,” said the foreign ministers.

“Twenty years after the last national election in Palestine, and five years after the postponement of the legislative elections planned for 2021,” they continued, “this lack of elections continues to deprive the Palestinian people of the right to express themselves democratically through the ballot box and to choose their representatives in free and transparent elections, as President Abbas had pledged.”

Elections are crucial to the Palestinian Authority returning to Gaza and to the two-state solution, the statement said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The ministers urged the PA to hold elections in the first three months of 2027, and called on “all parties” — which includes Israel — “to facilitate the holding of these elections throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.

In a subtle threat, the countries said that their “continued support for the Palestinian Authority and our commitment to strengthening its institutions go hand in hand with the respect for the commitments made regarding reforms and democratic renewal.”

Abbas has on numerous occasions over the years announced plans to hold elections, only to later delay or cancel them, citing various problems and often blaming Israeli restrictions.

Advertisement

His ruling Fatah party, seen as corrupt and ineffective on the Palestinian street, is widely expected to take a beating in any democratic voting process.