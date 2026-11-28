Israeli and Turkish soccer fans clashed at an airport in Georgia on Saturday after both groups were stranded by inclement weather following a Europa League game between Hapoel Beersheba and Besiktas, Hebrew-language media reported.

Georgian security forces intervened to separate the sides at Batumi International Airport, where supporters of both clubs had remained after flights were delayed.

Accounts cited by Hebrew-language media indicated that tensions escalated after Turkish supporters displayed Turkish flags and attempted to confront several Hapoel fans, to which Israeli fans responded by waving their flags, leading to the reported violence and anti-Israel chants from the Besiktas fans.

Hebrew media reported that Georgian security forces used force against some of the Turkish supporters while bringing the disturbance under control.

Hapoel Beersheba’s players and staff, who were at the airport, were not involved in the confrontation and were kept separate from the supporters under heavy security, reports said.

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There are no reports of injuries.

Katil Yahudiler’den Türklere tahrik! Batum Havalimanı’ndaki İ*railli aile, İ*rail bayrağı ve Hapoel atkısı açarak Türk yolcuları tahrik etti. Advertisement Gürcistan polisi araya girerek olayın büyümesini engelledi ve aileyi farklı bir bölüme aldı. pic.twitter.com/VIeCBjd1U8 — Emre Tanrıver (@emretanriver_) November 28, 2026

The airport incident came after Thursday’s game between Hapoel Beersheba and Besiktas was suspended following clashes in the stands between Turkish supporters and security staff.

The game was played in Batumi, Georgia, because Turkey has refused to host Israeli teams. Hapoel Beersheba lost to Besiktas 2-1.

Reports indicated that Georgian police officers attempted to stop Besiktas fans from taking out Palestinian flags in the stands, sparking the clash.

According to Hebrew media reports at the time, the several hundred Israeli fans in attendance were completely separate from the Turkish supporters under heavy security and were not involved in the stadium violence.

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עימות התפתח בשדה התעופה בבטומי בין אוהדי הפועל באר שבע לאוהדי בשיקטאש הטורקית. המשטרה הגיאורגית חצצה בין הצדדים@lianwildau pic.twitter.com/AQpHeY6OLb — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 28, 2026

The stadium incident also triggered a diplomatic protest from Ankara. Turkey summoned Georgia’s ambassador on Friday and demanded an investigation into what it described as unnecessary force used against Turkish supporters during the match.

Israel’s relations with Turkey, once a close security ally, have largely collapsed since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, sparked by the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has likened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler, while the premier has called his Turkish counterpart an “antisemitic dictator” and condemned him for “committing genocide against the Kurds” while supporting the Hamas terror group.