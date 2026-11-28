Former hostage Yarden Bibas on Friday called on Kibbutz Nir Oz to reverse its decision to demolish his family’s home, saying the building is both a precious reminder of the life he shared with his wife Shiri and sons Ariel and Kfir, who were killed in Hamas captivity, and a testament to the atrocities of October 7, 2023.

“On October 7, Hamas tried to erase us,” Bibas said in a statement posted on Facebook. “I cannot accept that, in the name of rehabilitation and growth, we would erase with our own hands what still remains — the lives we once had and the testimony to what happened.”

“There was the laughter of children, there were small moments of happiness, there was a loving relationship that I know I will never get to experience again in this lifetime,” he said of his family’s time in the home before the Hamas-led onslaught.

According to the Haaretz daily, 51 percent of the voters supported the decision to dismantle homes designated as “testimony sites” and move parts of them to an outdoor memorial. Forty-three percent voted for preserving the homes and turning the Bibas house into a heritage center. Five other voters rejected both options.

Bibas said he still returns to the house to process what happened and feel closer to his loved ones.

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“It is the last place where I saw them smiling and happy,” he said.

“I, too, want to see Nir Oz flourish again, but the kibbutz’s decision to demolish my home is tormenting and shattering me,” Bibas continued. “I believe it is possible to build a future without destroying everything that remains of the past.”

He demanded that the kibbutz halt and reconsider its decision “before it is too late,” acknowledging that for others, the house may be a painful reminder that is difficult to live alongside.

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“For me, it is still the home of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir,” he said.

“I lost my family. I do not want to also lose the place where we were a family.”

More than 500 terrorists — about a tenth of those who invaded Israel in the October 7 massacre — entered all but six homes in the community of around 100 houses, killing 47 people and kidnapping 76 others, while setting fires and causing heavy damage, during the onslaught that sparked the Gaza war.

Bibas was released last year as part of the second ceasefire deal with Hamas. The bodies of Shiri, Ariel (4), and Kfir (1), were also returned under the same framework. An Israeli autopsy determined that they had been murdered by their Hamas guards.