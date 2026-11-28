World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meets with Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, in the first official visit to the country by a head of the UN agency.

The WHO says it would support domestic pharmaceutical and vaccine production and efforts to strengthen the public health system, whose hospitals are in crisis due to shortages of medical supplies and deteriorating infrastructure.

“This is the first time a director general of the World Health Organization has visited Venezuela, and we are very happy to have him here,” Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado says from the presidential palace.

Neither the WHO or Venezuelan officials give specific funding or investment amounts.

Ousted president Nicolas Maduro had strained relations for years with the WHO over disagreements regarding health data and his refusal to acknowledge any health crisis in the country.

The devastation caused by the earthquakes in #Venezuela goes far beyond destroyed buildings. They have further weakened an already strained health system. Today, I visited one of the affected areas. Assessments of 26 health facilities across metropolitan Caracas reveal that only… pic.twitter.com/9zxgjh9kWX — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 27, 2026