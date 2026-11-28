Key updates
After entry barred, UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese says she will leave Costa Rica today
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, who was denied entry into Costa Rica over links to terrorism, says she would leave the country today.
“Second night in the airport. Guarded by security at every step. Unconfortable (sic) chairs. Noise. Bright light. Counting the hours till my flight tomorrow,” she writes on X.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
WHO chief meets Venezuelan president in first visit to country by head of UN health agency
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meets with Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, in the first official visit to the country by a head of the UN agency.
The WHO says it would support domestic pharmaceutical and vaccine production and efforts to strengthen the public health system, whose hospitals are in crisis due to shortages of medical supplies and deteriorating infrastructure.
“This is the first time a director general of the World Health Organization has visited Venezuela, and we are very happy to have him here,” Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado says from the presidential palace.
Neither the WHO or Venezuelan officials give specific funding or investment amounts.
Ousted president Nicolas Maduro had strained relations for years with the WHO over disagreements regarding health data and his refusal to acknowledge any health crisis in the country.
The devastation caused by the earthquakes in #Venezuela goes far beyond destroyed buildings. They have further weakened an already strained health system.
Today, I visited one of the affected areas. Assessments of 26 health facilities across metropolitan Caracas reveal that only… pic.twitter.com/9zxgjh9kWX
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 27, 2026
Two tankers hit by mines near Hormuz, IRGC says
Two oil tankers were hit by mines near the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy says, according to Iranian state media.
According to the IRGC, the tankers were traveling along “unauthorized routes” near the key waterway.
IDF says Gaza strike killed two terrorists working for Doctors Without Borders
The military says it killed two terrorists who were working as members of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) group in an airstrike in Gaza City.
According to the Israel Defense Forces, terrorists Ahmed Safian Muhammad Ali Abu Hasirah and Ma’ad Yousef Alisbah, a commander of an artillery squad in the Hamas military wing, worked as watchmen for an MSF clinic.
The IDF says contrary to claims, it did not target a hospital and no damage was caused to medical infrastructure.
MSF says the organization is “devastated and outraged by the killing of two of our colleagues, both watchmen, in an Israeli strike on one of our Gaza clinics tonight.”
“This is a direct hit on MSF, bringing the total number of MSF colleagues killed in Gaza to 17. Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military. We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues. We call for accountability,” it says in a statement.
The medical organization has repeatedly denied that it employs members of terror groups despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Ukraine says laser downs Russian drone for first time
Ukraine has for the first time used a laser weapon to shoot down a Russian jet-powered drone, its state-backed defense group Brave1 tells AFP.
Earlier this week, Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, published footage showing a target crashing in a fireball, saying a Russian Geran jet drone had been shot down by a laser system for the “first time.”
“Footage recently emerged online showing a Ukrainian laser system being used in combat to intercept an enemy jet-powered drone,” Brave1 says.
The weapon was developed by a recipient of a Brave1 grant and operated by a private air defense team, it adds.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov:
A Russian jet-powered Shahed was downed by a Ukrainian laser air defense system. A first in history. pic.twitter.com/tJTZVjNOJo
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 25, 2026
But Brave1 cautions that “a first successful interception does not mean the technology is ready for mass deployment.”
“Laser air defense remains an experimental technology,” it says, adding that at least seven teams in Ukraine were currently working on laser weapons.
Zelensky’s adviser Beskrestnov said the system, known as Blysk and developed by Carmine Sky, was protecting critical infrastructure during the interception.
Ukraine has faced near-daily barrages of Russian drones and missiles throughout the war.
In recent months, Moscow has increasingly deployed jet drones, which are faster and harder to bring down than earlier models.
According to Brave1, laser weapons have been in development since the 1970s but are operational in only a handful of countries. Successful combat shoot-downs of airborne targets with the technology are still rare.
Israel has also deployed one of its own Iron Beam laser air-defense systems, though it has seen limited use and has not been declared operational within the IDF. A senior officer said in May that its coverage was partial and that a wider, more complete laser-defense array would take time.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
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