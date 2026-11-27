The military says it killed two terrorists who were working as members of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) group in an airstrike in Gaza City.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, terrorists Ahmed Safian Muhammad Ali Abu Hasirah and Ma’ad Yousef Alisbah, a commander of an artillery squad in the Hamas military wing, worked as watchmen for an MSF clinic.

The IDF says contrary to claims, it did not target a hospital and no damage was caused to medical infrastructure.

MSF says the organization is “devastated and outraged by the killing of two of our colleagues, both watchmen, in an Israeli strike on one of our Gaza clinics tonight.”

“This is a direct hit on MSF, bringing the total number of MSF colleagues killed in Gaza to 17. Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military. We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues. We call for accountability,” it says in a statement.

The medical organization has repeatedly denied that it employs members of terror groups despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.