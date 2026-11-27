Mel Duncan, an American activist who has led efforts to protect Palestinians from settler attacks, was detained by the Israel Police after officers stopped a bus carrying Israeli citizens returning from a tour of the West Bank, his organization says.

The Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine (UCPiP) initiative, which Duncan co-founded, says he was the only passenger detained after the bus was stopped by police for an hour and that his passport was confiscated. Duncan is being held at the Ma’ale Adumim police station, according to UCPiP’s statement.

The left-wing “Looking the Occupation in the Eye” organization says Duncan is now facing deportation.

UCPiP says he was not engaged in illegal activity; the grounds for his detention remain unclear.

According to UCPiP, Duncan’s tour group was confronted earlier in the day by the security coordinator for the Jewish settlement of Me’evot Yeriho while visiting the nearby Palestinian village of al-Auja, posting footage of the incident.

???? UCPiP co-founder Mel Duncan, a US citizen, is being held by Israeli police at Ma'ale Adumim tonight.

Earlier, Mevo'ot Yericho security coordinator Kaleish confronted his tour group in al-Auja.

On the way back, police stopped the bus for an hour, took his passport and… pic.twitter.com/kytzshafit — UCP in Palestine (@ucpinpalestine) November 27, 2026

Duncan’s lawyer requests “urgent diplomatic intervention to ensure he is questioned tonight rather than spending two nights in detention.”

UCPiP calls for the US embassy to “intervene immediately to secure Mel’s release,” for him to be questioned “without unnecessary delays” and to “guarantee his safety, legal rights and access to consular assistance.”