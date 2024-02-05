Staff Sgt. Adi Landman, 19: Observation soldier with a love of music

Staff Sgt. Adi Landman, 19, an observation soldier in the Border Defense Corps’s 414th unit, from Yokne’am Illit, was killed on October 7 when Hamas overran the Nahal Oz IDF post.

She is survived by her parents, Orit and Barak, and her two younger brothers, Liad and Kfir. She was buried on October 15 in Yokne’am, after a week during which she was considered missing.

Loved ones recalled that she was an active member of the Yokne’am youth musical troupe, and performed at many city ceremonies, musicals and productions, and was also a fan of the Hapoel Haifa soccer team. She also loved to post silly dances and videos on TikTok, her friends said.

Her best friend, Shay Tamir, wrote on Instagram that “those who really knew you know that the world lost the best person there was.”

“You’re my soulmate, everywhere we went it was Shay and Adi, always together and we wanted to continue that way for the rest of our lives,” she continued. “How did it all end? How was I left alone? How do I live without you?… How do I continue in life without the girl with endless laughter? With a shoulder always to cry on? With the biggest support? With the honest and most pure heart?”

“How can I continue without our late-night gossiping, without driving around in the car just to scream our favorite songs, without our inside jokes?” Shay asked. “Someone explain to me please how I can live without my soulmate.”

Her longtime friend Amit Basson wrote on social media that she saw Adi around a week before she was killed — “do you remember that you wanted to meet up? You insisted, I remember. It’s as if you knew that it would be the last time we’d see each other.”

Amit noted that “I remember you being in my life forever — nursery school, kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, high school and the army — I want it to continue forever and not to stop here,” she wrote. “Adi, I don’t have one bad memory of you, you were all good, one pure heart, without a drop of evil. You are simply an angel that God sent us!”

“I’ve known you for 18 years, and I can’t imagine my life without you,” Amit continued. “Who will make me choke with laughter? Who will support me no matter what? Who will I sing songs in the car at full volume with? Who will make me smile like you did? Who will I gossip with? Who will I tell every little thing that happens to me in life?”

“Didi, my life will look so different now without you.”

