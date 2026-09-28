Daily Briefing Sept. 28 – ToI’s military correspondent reviews ‘NAZA’

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

A Palestinian terrorist who took part in abducting Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7, 2023, onslaught was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, the military and Shin Bet announced Sunday. Fabian fills us in on the strike, which was conducted by a special police unit. We discuss the renewed efforts by Hamas to build up its forces and how it is using young children as weapons mules and human shields for operatives.

Two years after the targeted killing of the Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah, the terrorist group launched an explosive drone at Israeli troops operating in the southern Lebanon buffer zone Saturday night. We hear that the IDF keeps a list of targets to strike in response to Hezbollah drones during this ongoing fragile ceasefire.

On Thursday, the Israeli filmmakers of the new controversial documentary “NAZA” (Collateral Damage) held a screening in Tel Aviv for local journalists, including from The Times of Israel, though the directors themselves were not present. Fabian weighs in on the experience of watching the film and the lack of journalistic practices exhibited in it.

Also last week, Fabian boarded the INS Drakon — or Dragon — on the final leg of her maiden journey to the Haifa Naval Base from Germany. We hear about the IDF’s plans to expand the Navy’s capabilities and what it was like to submerge on this “beast of a machine.”

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Terrorist from abduction of Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or on Oct. 7 killed in strike – IDF

Hezbollah fires explosive drone at troops, prompting strikes in response — IDF

NAZA’s claims about IDF conduct in Gaza are grave. So are the film’s journalistic flaws

Israel’s newest, largest submarine arrives, deepening Navy’s stealth capabilities

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: