The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Sept. 23 – Religious Zionism party doubles down on judicial revolution

Legal correspondent Jeremy Sharon discusses Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s plans to radically constrain the judiciary, and how the sale of Channel 13 was finally approved

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Legal correspondent Jeremy Sharon joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

After Bezalel Smotrich’s far-right Religious Zionism party published a campaign platform calling for further, radical constraints on the judicial system, Sharon discusses the history and aspects of the finance minister’s plans and his use of an AI-generated video to advertise the overhaul plan, depicting Supreme Court justices and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara getting dragged away from a protest rally.

More from The Daily Briefing

Following the approval of the purchase of Channel 13 by a philanthropic group, funded by a group of entrepreneurs headed by anti-government tech titan Assaf Rapaport, Sharon reports on Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s reaction, after months of attempting to circumvent the sale that he deemed “unlawful,” given Rapaport’s outspoken criticism of the government.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Religious Zionism launches plans for more radical judicial overhaul after election

Coalition scored successes in judicial overhaul, but High Court, elections, will decide its fate

Sale of Channel 13 to government critic approved; minister calls decision ‘unlawful’

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

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