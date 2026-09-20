Daily Briefing Sept. 20 – IDF bolsters forces on all fronts ahead of Yom Kippur

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

The Israeli military said on Friday that it was ramping up its forces on all fronts ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, which starts on Sunday evening and ends on Monday night. Fabian explains what this means in practice.

A Hamas commander who invaded Israel during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught was killed in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip last week, the Israel Defense Forces announced Saturday, as Palestinian media reported several people killed in separate Israeli strikes across the enclave. We learn of additional targeted killings and reports of civilian fatalities alongside these strikes.

Southern Lebanon saw renewed tensions over the weekend, with two IDF soldiers wounded by a Hezbollah roadside bomb and Israeli and Lebanese troops facing off near the military’s buffer zone. Fabian compares the activity in Lebanon and Gaza.

Iran is rapidly advancing the reconstruction of a nuclear facility that had been bombed by Israel, according to satellite images cited in a report Thursday by the Institute for Science and International Security. We hear Fabian’s assessment of the likelihood of a third Israeli strike on the site.

A senior intelligence officer who is believed to have played a key role in the failures that enabled the Hamas terror group’s October 7, 2023, onslaught was formally dismissed from the military on Thursday, following months of deliberations over the matter. We hear why this still isn’t exactly the end of the saga, which includes pooh-poohing intel that could have prevented the massacre.

President Isaac Herzog said Saturday evening that he had granted a pardon to Elor Azaria, a former IDF soldier convicted of killing an incapacitated Palestinian attacker in the West Bank city of Hebron in 2016, after the military opposed giving the pardon. Fabian reminds us of the controversial case and explains how the IDF opposes the presidential pardon that expunges Azaria’s criminal record.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Ahead of Yom Kippur, IDF bolsters forces on all fronts; Gaza crossing to close Sun-Mon

IDF says Oct. 7 invader killed in Gaza; strikes across Strip reportedly leave 5 dead

IDF says it struck Hezbollah sites after terror group’s bomb wounded 2 troops

Satellite images show Iran rapidly working to rebuild nuclear site bombed by Israel

Gaza Division intel officer on October 7 formally dismissed from the IDF

Herzog pardons soldier who killed incapacitated Palestinian stabber in 2016, against IDF position

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

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