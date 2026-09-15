The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Sept. 15: How upstart parties could determine the Israeli election

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel on finalization of the candidate slates, attempted use of the High Court to ban parties from running, and strategic use of the word ‘leftist’

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Ariela Karmel
    Ariela Karmel

    Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Israel’s upcoming election officially took shape last week, as all 38 parties submitted their candidate slates for the October 27 vote. We hear about the last-minute drama and surprises.

More from The Daily Briefing

Yesterday, the left-wing Democrats Party petitioned the Central Elections Committee to bar National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit slate from running. The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, accused the right-wingers of undermining democracy, denying “the existence of the State of Israel as a democratic state,” and inciting racism. Karmel explains how this is expected political theater — used by both sides of the aisle.

Karmel writes in a recent analysis: “Reflecting a broad rightward shift among the Israeli electorate, Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot is winning voters on the right and leading in the polls by presenting a party that in many ways resembles the Likud of yesteryear.” She speaks about Likud’s attempts to brand the Yashar head as a “leftist” — and what this means in Israeli society.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Israel’s election takes shape as 38 parties submit slates, in battle between pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs

Finalizing slate, Netanyahu fills reserved Likud slots with allies, ideologues

Democrats seek to bar Otzma Yehudit from election as polls show continued deadlock

As parties lock in, Eisenkot plots path to power through heart of old Likud

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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