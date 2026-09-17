Daily Briefing Sept. 17: Foreign Ministry tells diplomats to dial down attacks on ‘NAZA’ film

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US bureau chief Jacob Magid joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Following headlines worldwide and widespread anger in Israel over the allegations made in documentary film “NAZA” about Israeli policies on civilian fatalities in the Gaza war, Magid reports that the Foreign Ministry has recommended to its diplomats to dial down attacks on the Israeli filmmakers, assessing that ongoing furious Israeli denials are harming rather than helping.

While the next official round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is delayed to next month, Magid notes that a small meeting between Israel’s and Lebanon’s ambassadors to the US took place in Washington, with each party reporting insufficient progress — in the Lebanese army disarming Hezbollah, and in Israel withdrawing from some parts of southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, a Lebanese official spoke with Magid — although interviews with Israeli press are forbidden — relaying the message that Lebanon does want to disarm Hezbollah and that Israel’s strikes in southern Lebanon have become too indiscriminate.

Magid also reports on the recent talks between the Houthis and the US regarding the Yemeni group’s seizure of a strategic stretch of the Red Sea coast, noting that engagement with the Iran-backed militia risks normalizing its status as an address for negotiation rather than an illegitimate actor.

After Vice President JD Vance stated in a podcast interview that US Mideast policy can’t be “subservient” to Israel’s needs, Magid discusses other aspects of the interview, including that Vance called Israel an important partner and that relationships with all US allies are based on US interests.

Finally, Magid reviews details from a leaked Board of Peace committee document summarizing 71 intended construction projects in Gaza, noting that it’s all on hold because Israel hasn’t agreed to the current Hamas disarmament plan.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Netanyahu: I’ll introduce bill to revoke citizenship of those who slander IDF abroad

Israeli government sends diplomats talking points to respond to ‘NAZA’ — report

Israeli, Lebanese envoys hold ‘positive’ meeting in Washington

Lebanese official to ToI: ‘Indiscriminate’ IDF strikes hinder Hezbollah disarmament

Vance: US cannot let its Mideast foreign policy be ‘subservient to Israel’

Houthis met US officials in Oman, promised not to hit American, Israeli ships — sources

Gaza-bound technocrats draw up 71 rebuilding projects, which hinge on Israeli approval

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Ari Schlacht produced this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: