The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Sept. 29: Board of Peace envisions transformation in Gaza, and Israel

US bureau chief Jacob Magid brings us discussions on Gaza reconstruction and de-radicalization, Norway’s thoughts on Israeli settler violence, and the US response to the UK’s sanctions

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US bureau chief Jacob Magid joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

A Board of Peace official noted to Magid at the recent United Nations General Assembly that the organization envisions a de-radicalized Gaza as part of a broader end to war, and suggested that a similar transformation needs to happen in Israel as well, given talk among politicians of various stripes about encouraging Palestinians to leave Gaza — a euphemism for forced displacement.

More from The Daily Briefing

As the Board of Peace unveils a six-month, $2.45 billion reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip, Magid says the body’s discussions with Israel have been complex in light of the upcoming election on October 27 and work won’t begin until well after that. Still, the Trump-led panel will be exerting pressure to begin implementing the plans.

With the Norwegian government advancing legislation to outlaw trade with Israeli settlements, Magid reports on his interview with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who says that Norway is trying to balance interests and doesn’t want to boycott all of Israel.

Finally, Magid discusses the ongoing confusion about the lack of a uniform response from the US regarding the UK-led settlement sanctions. He notes that US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee offered a fiery response, Secretary of State Marco Rubio didn’t, and President Donald Trump seemed apathetic.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog for more updates.

For further reading:

Board of Peace official: Extremist views in Israel impeding effort to deradicalize Gaza

Board of Peace unveils $2.4B Gaza recovery plan, but hurdles remain before implementation

Norway says sanctioning settlements ‘the right thing to do,’ despite potential Israeli retaliation

Trump shows apathy about UK-led settlement sanctions, ignoring Israel request for action

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Ari Schlacht produced this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

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