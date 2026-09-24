Daily Briefing Sept. 24 – Did Israel just bar all Arab political parties from running? Not so fast

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Editor David Horovitz joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter’s son, Neria, is hospitalized in serious condition after a car-ramming attack mowed down the reservist soldier at a checkpoint in the central West Bank yesterday. This morning, Leiter updated reporters that doctors have stabilized Neria’s condition overnight, but he’s still in danger. Horovitz tells us about the groundswell of support for the ambassador, who suffered the death of his elder son Moshe during the war in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the United Nations General Assembly today at around 9 p.m. Israel time. Horovitz describes the secrecy surrounding the premier’s travel arrangements and what he is likely to focus on during his address. We also hear a sampling of the anti-Israel rhetoric and allegations from world leaders this week — so far.

The Central Elections Committee voted Wednesday in favor of petitions to disqualify the Joint List slate — made up of the Balad, Hadash, and Ta’al parties — as well as Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party from running in the October 27 election, effectively barring all majority-Arab parties from the election. Horovitz weighs in on whether any of these disqualifications could be upheld by the High Court of Justice next week upon appeal.

It’s only five weeks until the elections and Horovitz wonders: Why hasn’t the Gadi Eisenkot campaign moved into high gear?

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Son of Israel’s US envoy, a soldier, seriously hurt in car-ramming attack in West Bank; assailant shot dead

Election panel disqualifies all Arab parties, in move likely to be overturned; Balad leader also barred

Eisenkot does not have this election sewn up. So why is he barely campaigning?

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: