The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Sept. 22: Did muting Macklemore make his message louder?

News editor Ben Sales discusses backlash following the dismissal of rapper from Ed Sheeran’s tour and examines why economic platforms rarely win Israeli elections

With:
  • Gabriella Jacobs
    Gabriella Jacobs

    Gabriella Jacobs is a Times of Israel podcast host and a member of our multi-media team.

  • Ben Sales
    Ben Sales

    Ben Sales is a news editor at The Times of Israel

Edit Today, 2:42 pm
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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

News editor Ben Sales joins host Gabriella Jacobs for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

On Sunday afternoon, a terrorist opened fire near Neve Tzuf in the West Bank, resulting in the death of Netanel Shukrun, father of six, who was buried on Monday night. On the other side of the globe, an assailant opened fire outside an Ontario synagogue during prayers on Yom Kippur eve, leaving a police officer in critical condition. Sales updates us on these two recent attacks.

More from The Daily Briefing

The fallout from the cancellation of the pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore from Ed Sheeran’s tour continues. Sales highlights that the amplification of Macklemore’s message following his removal exemplifies a puzzle that advocates for Israel are still struggling to figure out: how to quash anti-Israel invective without drawing even more attention to their opponents.

Finally, what’s on the minds of Israeli voters and politicians? Sales notes that, though a recent poll put economics and the cost of living at the top of voters’ priorities, a cursory look at the candidates’ heated rhetoric makes it seem like the economy barely exists. We discuss why economic issues are rarely at the forefront of the political agenda in Israel and what politicians are doing to address them away from the political spotlight.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Terror victim Netanel Shukrun laid to rest as his son thanks him ‘for saving my life’

Gunman opens fire outside Ontario synagogue on Yom Kippur; police officer seriously wounded

The Macklemore battle presents a trap that pro-Israel activists have yet to escape

Israelis are feeling economic anxiety. Why aren’t politicians talking about it?

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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