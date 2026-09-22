Key updates
After cordial meeting with Trump, Mamdani renews attack on ‘architect of genocide’ Netanyahu
After holding a surprisingly cordial meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani repeats his verbal attacks on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that in his view, the premier should be arrested during his upcoming visit to the UN General Assembly in the city.
“When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, I have described him as I believe him to be — a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people,” Mamdani tells CNN in an interview, adding that the issue was discussed during the meeting with Trump at the mayor’s residence, Gracie Mansion.
The far-left mayor, who vowed for months to arrest Netanyahu if he came to New York City even though he lacks the authority to do so, recently acknowledged he is powerless to prevent the visit, and added that he will not be attending planned protests against the premier’s presence.
Citing the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes during the war in Gaza against Palestinian terror group Hamas, Mamdani says: “I do believe that that is something that should be honored, because what we want to see, and we’ve been talking about this today, is a faith in our politics, a faith in accountability.”
“If the International Criminal Court deems someone worthy of an arrest because of a violation of those laws, then who are we to say that anyone should be above that? And I think very clearly that everyone should be held accountable to it,” he says.
Netanyahu is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Thursday.
During their meeting, Trump heaped praise on Mamdani as the pair set aside their political differences to discuss immigration enforcement and a multi-billion dollar housing project.
“Hopefully, you’re going to be a great [mayor]. I’ll be able to say you’re going to be a great one, and you’re off to a start,” Trump tells Mamdani at a news conference.
“We appreciate the president’s commitment to the city,” Mamdani says of Trump. “We’ve both spoken about very different approaches, very different beliefs, and I will continue to have conversations with the president, and frankly with anyone who can deliver relief to the people of this city.”
Israeli man falls to death during hike in Slovenia, while rushing to help son who fell into river
An Israeli man fell to his death on Saturday during a family hike in Slovenia after rushing to help his 7-year-old son who had fallen into a river, his family says.
Gil Hilel, 44, from Kibbutz Yizre’el, saw the boy fall into the water and get hit by rocks during a hike in a canyon, and while rushing to help, lost his grip and fell from a height, according to a Facebook post by his brother Ben Alon Hurvitz.
The kid has been hospitalized with a broken leg, Hurvitz says.
He says Hilel was “an athletic, handsome, funny, serious and smart guy,” adding that he “was always willing to physically jump in and save others from any distress” and sometimes “was the first to charge ahead, even before others understood there was a problem.”
Gil’s widow, Rotem Hilel, posts what she says was their final photo together, saying she is not yet ready to speak of him in past tense: “You are my home. What home am I supposed to come back to? I cannot imagine my life without you. For 20 years, you were my anchor.”
The couple has three children.
Iran threatens to use new weapons, hit new targets if US escalates war
A spokesperson for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Mohebbi, says that “the war is not over” and warns that Iran will change its weapons, military tactics and targets if the conflict with the US escalates.
“We will certainly change the geography of the war,” Mohebbi says in a statement carried by Iranian state media. “We will certainly bring new weapons with new capabilities into the battle.” He says the Guard has prepared for a long-term war.
“Our targets will no longer necessarily be the same as before,” he says, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, adding that Iran has targets that have not yet been struck.
The more than six-month war began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The conflict has included repeated attacks and efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting, with no agreement reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or revive talks over Iran’s nuclear program.
UK to offer Saudi Arabia aerial refueling to counter Houthi attacks
Prime Minister Andy Burnham says Britain has agreed to provide limited military support to Saudi Arabia to repel attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Burnham tells reporters as he flies to the United Nations General Assembly in New York that he has agreed that the Royal Air Force will provide air-to-air refueling of Saudi planes. The agreement is for a matter of weeks, but Burnham says it will be kept under review.
The conflict between the Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government has reignited, with Houthis aiming missile and drone strikes at Saudi Arabia, including one that targeted Riyadh on Saturday before being intercepted.
‘Dad, thank you for saving my life’: Terror victim Netanel Shukrun laid to rest
Hundreds of people attend the funeral of Netanel Shukrun, who was killed in a terror shooting Sunday at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, with officials and family crediting him for saving his teenage son by warning him of the gunman seconds before he was killed.
Many children and teenagers, as well as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, take part in the late-night funeral in Shukrun’s home community of Alei Zahav, a settlement in the northern West Bank.
Shukrun, a father of six, went to the natural spring with his eldest son to immerse in the water before Yom Kippur in accordance with Jewish tradition. While he was there, the shooter opened fire toward the spring from a vehicle, hitting Shukrun, who was inside his own car at the time.
“At the last second, he warned Yoav,” the son, who was also inside the car, says Shukrun’s widow, Merav. “Thank you, Nati, for your bravery.”
She says they had planned to fly abroad next week, hailing him as “the most involved father in the world” and saying that for 18 years “everything was perfect.”
The son, 16-year-old Yoav, says: “Dad, I want to say thank you for 16 years together. Thank you for shouting to me when the terrorist came in. I don’t remember what you said, and I escaped. Thank you for saving my life, thank God I survived, and I want to tell the family that we will carry on together and it will be okay.
Shukrun is mourned by multiple speakers as a modest, kind man who cared deeply about his family.
Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, speaks at the funeral and calls on the government to launch “a significant military operation” to seize weapons and reinstall checkpoints in the West Bank in response to the attack.
“The nation of Israel expects the government to change its approach after this heinous murder,” he says. “To deal with the entire infrastructure, the village, the imam who incites every Friday. We expect the government to also exact a price in the form of land.”
After the shooting, the terrorist got out of his car and fled on foot, still armed.
Shortly after the attack, the combat tracker for the military’s Binyamin Regional Brigade opened fire on the gunman as he fled, injuring him, according to the IDF.
Shukrun was taken in serious condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The terrorist was later captured at a hospital near Ramallah.
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