Rapper Jimbo J and actor Shuli Rand duet in optimistic mashup

Two treasured Israeli performers, rapper Jimbo J and actor Shuli Rand, a Breslover Hasid, have duetted together in a mashup of their songs, Jimbo J’s “White Sail” and Rand’s “White Heart.”

The performance, filmed aboard an Israeli naval ship outside Haifa, was coordinated by the Galgalatz radio station for its annual Israeli music chart, aimed at encouraging listeners to vote for Album of the Year and Song of the Year, in the station’s contest marking the start of the Jewish New Year, or Rosh Hashanah.

Jimbo J’s “White Sail” is from his latest album, “Everything’s Fine” (Hakol Tov), which is up for Album of the Year.

Released in January, “Everything’s Fine” was written and recorded against the backdrop of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught and the war in Gaza.

Jimbo J, whose real name is Omer Havron, lived with his family in Kibbutz Or HaNer, one of the Gaza border communities. He was home on October 7 with his wife, toddler daughter and baby daughter, and they fled, along with the rest of the kibbutz.

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Rand’s “White Heart” was released a few months ago and became a massive hit in the local music scene, and is nominated for Galgalatz’s Song of the Year.

The “White Heart” lyrics express Rand’s gratitude to God and his wife, Tzofit Grant, detailing his transformation from a hardened state to a pure slate, a “white heart.”

Rand announced last week on social media that he has completed the long, drawn-out religious divorce proceedings from his first wife, Michal Bat-Sheva Rand.

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Rand married TV personality Grant in 2021 with a special Jewish law permit, as divorce proceedings from his former wife had not yet been formally completed.

Jimbo J’s poignant rap song “White Sail,” from his nominated album, refers to the many the recent difficulties of Israeli society — the protests, the hostages, running for shelter during rocket attacks, the proliferation of gun licenses, Israelis who have left for Thailand, the sense of history repeating itself, and how life goes on even when there is still a war and hostages.

In the mashup, the two performers sang parts of Jimbo J’s lyrics:

Tell me, should I have kids?

Should I put on my uniform?

Doctor, tell me, when did my easy life turn so heavy?

One moved to Thailand due to the reform

Two during COVID

Three just announced: off to Thailand too

The two singers inserted lyrics from Rand’s “White Heart”:

After I had given up hope

After days when I was barely myself

How did you come to me just in time?

An open heart is a white heart”

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“My beloved, in your sleep you laugh

I am the man who brings you happiness

My beloved, open the door

I am the laborer, and you are my blessing

Jimbo J released the video on social media, writing: “This week, I had the privilege of singing with Shuli Rand, and I hope life brings us together again. I really enjoyed the connection we shared, both on stage and behind the scenes.”