Man arrested for attempted murder after brother found in underground trash can

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder his brother, who was found in an underground trash can in Jerusalem, Israel Police said Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital in moderate condition after he was rescued. The incident occurred on Saturday in the Gilo neighborhood. Police did not give his age.

Passersby reportedly heard the man inside the receptacle and alerted emergency services. Video posted to social media showed a crane lifting the trash can from its position, which had an underground compartment to increase its storage area.

Emergency services who were called to the scene found that there was a lack of oxygen and a build-up of dangerous gases inside the can, which complicated the rescue, the Ynet news outlet reported.

The rescue crews persuaded the man to put on a breathing apparatus during the operation, which took over an hour, the outlet said.

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מתמודד נפש בן 28 נעצר בחשד לניסיון רצח לאחר שהשליך את אחיו לפח מוטמן בירושלים. האח, גם הוא מתמודד נפש, חולץ ופונה במצב בינוני לבית החולים | תיעוד החילוץ@VeredPelman (צילום: כבאות והצלה לישראל) pic.twitter.com/9g61DguHOL — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 6, 2026

Police said that after an initial investigation raised suspicions that the victim’s brother was responsible, the 28-year-old sibling was arrested and taken for questioning.

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According to Hebrew media reports, the suspect is known to have mental health issues.

He was to appear in court later Sunday for a hearing on extending his custody.