Days before Oct. 7, UAE leader warned Netanyahu Hamas was planning war, but PM did nothing with the info – report

Some 10 days before Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was personally warned by the leader of the United Arab Emirates that Hamas was planning a major offensive move against Israel, but did not update Israeli security leaders and did nothing with the information, according to a report on Tuesday.

The Haaretz newspaper report cited a new book, “Kidnapped: 843 Days of Abandonment,” by journalists Shlomi Eldar and Ruth Yuval, based on interviews with dozens of sources including senior officials in Israel and around the world. It said three senior foreign officials were updated on the contents of the 45-minute phone call at the end of September, and it cited a Palestinian adviser to Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed who emigrated from Gaza to the UAE and had direct knowledge of the conversation.

It said Mohammed bin Zayed (known as MBZ) warned Netanyahu that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning major action against Israel that would lead to bloodshed, unsettle the region and potentially harm the Abraham Accords.

The report said MBZ was surprised by Netanyahu’s response in the 45-minute phone call, which was sanguine, with the Israeli premier telling him Jerusalem was on top of things in Gaza, that any Hamas action was likely to come in the West Bank, and that Israel was prepared for any scenario.

But on October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorists launched a cross-border, multipronged assault, brutally massacring 1,200 people in southern communities, mostly civilians, taking 251 hostages to Gaza, and sparking years of conflict that spread across the Middle East.

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The Haaretz report said MBZ’s awareness of a Hamas threat had come from Sinwar himself, who in mid-2023 was frustrated by the lack of progress in negotiations for a Palestinian prisoner release deal with Israel.

The contacts for a potential agreement began in 2023. A senior Fatah interlocutor referred to as “Coal Eyes” would exchange messages with Sinwar representative Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas politburo member fluent in Hebrew, so that it would seem that there was no direct contact between the Israel and the terror group, Haaretz said.

In reality, conversations, focused on easing the blockade on Gaza and improving conditions in Strip, were “virtually direct.” Hamad and Coal Eyes would sit in a former Palestinian Authority official’s home in Gaza, with Shin Bet official Adi Rotem, responsible for the security agency’s hostages file, phoning in.

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Hamas at the time held Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who had wandered into Gaza of their own accord, as well as the bodies of two IDF soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

According to Haaretz, a deal was on the verge of completion by the summer of 2023. After backing away from a demand that 500 prisoners be released in exchange for hostages, Sinwar was willing to accept the release of 50, while the Shin Bet was leaning toward accepting the release of 30, 20 of them serving life sentences, which Netanyahu approved.

The report said a Hamas official involved in the talks said Coal Eyes would emerge optimistically from meetings.

However, the prime minister repeatedly delayed convening the ministerial committee for hostages and missing persons, which needed to approve the release of prisoners, according to an Israeli security source.

Haaretz suggested Netanyahu’s hesitancy could have come from fear of reaching a deal with the terror group and backlash from the hardline members of his government, while Shin Bet officials managing the talks said the prime minister would express fear of leaks to the media.

Amid the breakdown in progress, Sinwar cut off contact with negotiators in early September 2023. A senior Shin Bet official told Haaretz that the terror leader “vanished from our radar, evaporated.”

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But Sinwar held two private meetings with Coal Eyes, in which he told the Fatah official to warn the Israelis of the consequences if they did not move forward on a deal.

“Tell the Israelis if they don’t advance, I’m preparing a huge surprise for them,” Sinwar was quoted as saying in a conversation with Coal Eyes. “Tell them to expect a zilzal, an earthquake.”

Coal Eyes was “agitated” after the meeting, MBZ’s Palestinian adviser said, according to the book.

“It was clear to him that the operation Sinwar was talking about could affect the entire Middle East, but he was afraid to report the information directly to the Shin Bet. On the other hand, he was even more terrified that if he didn’t update the Shin Bet, the Israelis might accuse him of collaborating with Sinwar. He genuinely feared for his life. Therefore, he decided to convey the message to Bin Zayed,” the authors said.

The adviser told bin Zayed of Coal Eyes’ meeting with Sinwar, whereupon the Emirati president questioned what the Hamas leader meant by zilzal.

“If he says zilzal, he means war,” the adviser reportedly told the Emirati ruler, saying it was his own and Coal Eyes’ interpretation of the comment.

“If we are not sure, we will not convey any warning to the Israelis for now. We will investigate the matter thoroughly until we are certain,” MBZ decided.

In a second meeting in mid-September, Sinwar told Coal Eyes he was preparing “a formidable operation.”

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After Coal Eyes told Sinwar he had not informed the Israelis of what he had said at their previous meeting, the terror leader demanded that Coal Eyes send a message that he was readying “the mother of all surprises. A terrifying operation. Something extraordinary,” again reportedly using the word zilzal.

The Fatah official again informed MBZ’s adviser of the details of the meeting, and MBZ took the warning to mean Hamas was intending to launch a war.

Haaretz said the Fatah official and the adviser did eventually convey the warning directly to the Shin Bet in mid-September. Israeli security officials held deliberations about the warning in the following days, but did not understand it as a threat of an assault from Gaza, and no concrete decisions were reached.

“Why did Sinwar send us a warning?” a senior intelligence official rhetorically asked after the fact, according to the report.

“Either it was because he grew tired of Israel’s foot-dragging, wanting to pressure us into an arrangement and not so eager to start a war. Or, as we prefer to think, it was part of his ‘Great Deception’ plan, and he wanted to test the IDF’s readiness,” he added.

MBZ himself was so concerned by the lack of reaction that he then held a direct phone conversation with Netanyahu, who was apparently dismissive of the threat.

“The emir explained that, in his assessment, Sinwar was preparing for a major event,” the adviser, who was present, said, according to Haaretz. “He told Netanyahu that Israel should be ready. Concurrently, he recommended trying to find an economic solution for the Strip and calming the West Bank to prevent escalation.”

The report said MBZ also shared his warning with CIA Director William J. Burns, and said that he had tried to convince Netanyahu that “something there is about to explode.”

The report said that the emir hoped that despite his apparently calm response, Netanyahu would take the warning seriously and act upon it.

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Haaretz noted the phone call was similar to another conversation held between Netanyahu and Egyptian spy chief Abbas Kamel, who also spoke to Netanyahu only 10 days before the massive attack, that Gazans were likely to do “something unusual, a terrible operation.” The conversation, reported by the Ynet news site days after the massacre, was denied by the premier.

Haaretz noted that on October 1, then-Shin Bet head Ronen Bar once again proposed proactive action against Hamas, including the assassination of top officials, but that Netanyahu made no decision on the matter, saying only that the agency should present its proposals and he would consider them. He made no mention of his talk with MBZ, the report said.

“If we had known about the warnings, there’s a chance it would have given much greater weight to the initial message that reached us from Sinwar,” a senior Shin Bet official told the paper.

“Perhaps it would have also clarified what was behind his sudden withdrawal from the de-escalation talks in early September. It’s possible we would have put two and two together and reached a completely different conclusion from the one we arrived at, one that might have altered our entire intelligence picture.”

In a response to the paper, the Prime Minister’s Office called the report “a total lie! Prime Minister Netanyahu did not speak with the president of the United Arab Emirates during the period in question and received no warning from him.”

Bar and then-IDF chief of staff Halevi told Haaretz they had not been informed of MBZ’s warning, while the Emirati ruler did not comment.

Bennett: ‘The report is true’

In a post on X, former prime minister Naftali Bennett, the leader of the B’Yachad party, said he knew the Haaretz report was correct.

“The report published this morning that Netanyahu was warned 10 days before the October 7 massacre about Sinwar’s intentions is true,” Bennett said. “Netanyahu bears personal and direct responsibility for the failure that led to the deaths of thousands of Israelis on his watch.”

Bennett did not say how he knew the report to be true.

He said Netanyahu’s “disregard for the warnings amounts to criminal negligence, which is why he is doing everything he can to prevent the establishment of a state commission of inquiry that would expose the truth.”

He added: “He did not go down to the field. He did not alert the heads of the security establishment. He did not prepare Israel for an attack. And he did not convene the cabinet.

“What did he do in those days? He kept Hamas well supplied to stop the demonstrations it was allowing along the border fence, transferred additional funds to buy a little quiet, promised additional work permits for Palestinian workers in response to Hamas threats, and, as usual, dismissed all the warnings from the heads of the security establishment.”

In response to the report, Netanyahu’s main challenger in the election, former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, wrote on X: “More and more signs point to the same conclusion: Netanyahu led Israel blindly into the October 7 disaster.”

“Who failed to wake whom?” the Yashar party leader wondered, referring to the premier’s claims about the morning of October 7. “Those around him are echoing the pathetic conspiracy theory about betrayal, inventing the most ridiculous line a leader could possibly cling to — ‘I wasn’t woken up’ — for two reasons: He knows the truth; he is terrified of it and is trying to evade responsibility.

“Netanyahu received dozens of warnings about October 7 and ignored them all. He is unfit for office. As soon as the next government is formed, we will establish a state commission of inquiry that will investigate the previous decade, clarify what Netanyahu knew and did not know, get to the truth, and prevent the next disaster,” Eisenkot wrote.

The Democrats leader Yair Golan, who rescued multiple people on October 7, wrote on X that “Netanyahu is unfit and illegitimate. His place is in prison for his crimes against the State of Israel.”

“The stories about ‘I wasn’t woken up’ are over. He knew. He was warned,” Golan said.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu denounced Israel’s security chiefs for purportedly choosing not to wake him in the hours before the attack when, he said, “all the signs were there” that Hamas was about to invade, and claimed he would have immediately mobilized the IDF and taken other steps necessary to ensure that October 7 “would not have taken place.”

However, according to a Channel 12 report on Friday, Netanyahu took at least two hours to leave his Caesarea home and head to the IDF’s Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv after being told immediately that Hamas-led terrorists were attacking Israel at 6:29 on the morning of October 7, 2023.

He did not contact the heads of the IDF and Shin Bet in that time, or en route to the Kirya, the TV report further said, asserting an inexplicably sluggish and limited initial response by Netanyahu to the Hamas onslaught.

According to his own published schedule, the prime minister only ordered the Gaza border closed and a full IDF mobilization at 9:55 a.m.