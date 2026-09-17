Trump weighs return to large-scale Iran strikes: ‘I have a big decision coming up’

US President Donald Trump says he is approaching a major decision on whether to resume large-scale attacks on Iran, as Washington weighs how to bring the months-long war to an end, according to Barak Ravid of Channel 12 and Axios.

“I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not?” Trump tells Ravid in a phone interview. “It’s a big decision. Anything could happen with me.”

The comments come days before Trump is set to meet the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, with the future of the Iran war expected to be a central focus.

Trump says he intends to use the meeting to gauge the Gulf states’ positions before determining his next steps.

“I want to find out where they are and how they are doing. We have been very protective of them,” he says.

According to Ravid, Trump has not said whether he will make a decision before or after the US midterm elections in November. US officials warn that the current military posture is difficult to sustain indefinitely, with one telling Ravid, “At some point you have to decide what is the end game.”

Meanwhile, officials say that Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have ordered US forces in the Middle East to remain at current levels through the end of the year, keeping them prepared for a possible return to full-scale combat.

Trump also says Iran remains in direct contact with Washington and is still interested in reaching a lasting ceasefire agreement.

Asked whether he plans to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while in New York next week, Trump replies, “I may.”