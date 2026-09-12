Gal Gadot blows shofar on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ before Rosh Hashanah

Gal Gadot brought a taste — and the unmistakable sound — of Rosh Hashanah to American late-night television Thursday, teaching talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about the Jewish New Year before the pair attempted a shofar duet, while musical guest MUNA later said it had not been told the Israeli actress would be appearing and posted a “Free Palestine” message.

Appearing on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote her new thriller, “The Runner,” Gadot arrived prepared for the holiday, discussing apples and honey, gefilte fish and the significance of hearing the shofar.

Gadot explained that the tradition is to hear the shofar to “awaken the soul” ahead of the new year.

The pair then produced two shofars, one considerably larger than the other. Gadot said one had been borrowed from her rabbi, then went first.

“It doesn’t sound great, but I did it,” she joked after managing a blast.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Kimmel then took up the considerably larger horn before the pair sounded their shofars together and wished viewers a happy new year.

GAL GADOT BLOWS THE SHOFAR

AND TALKS ABOUT ROSH HASHANAH WITH JIMMY KIMMEL pic.twitter.com/PStUK23aUM — Eighteen (@eighteenorg) September 11, 2026

Advertisement

The shofar demonstration stemmed from a conversation about Rosh Hashanah foods. Gadot explained the tradition of eating apples and honey for a sweet year and revealed an affection for gefilte fish, but with one qualification: “I actually mostly like it for the horseradish.”

The episode’s musical guest, indie pop band MUNA, later distanced itself from appearing on the same show as Gadot. According to a Channel 12 screenshot, band member Naomi McPherson wrote on Instagram that the group had prerecorded its performance and had not been told who the other guests would be, before adding a “Free Palestine” message.

“This was taped a few days ago & we weren’t told who any of the guests were gonna be,” McPherson wrote, before adding, “so gotta also just take this moment also to say a nice big huge free palestine.”

After their pre-taped Jimmy Kimmel Live performance was aired the same night as Gal Gadot's appearance, a member of the band MUNA posted "Free Palestine" to their story. Simply because a Jewish woman was on the same episode as them, Naomi McPherson felt the need to clarify and… pic.twitter.com/KGlSfoILjU — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 11, 2026

Advertisement

“The Runner,” released on Prime Video on September 2, is a psychological thriller starring Gadot as Maia Marten, a London lawyer whose son is kidnapped while she is out for a morning run. A mysterious caller orders her to keep moving and follow a series of increasingly dangerous instructions if she wants to get him back.

Best known for playing Wonder Woman, Gadot is one of Israel’s most internationally recognizable actors and became the first Israeli actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2025.

Gadot has said she generally avoided speaking publicly about political issues before the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught on southern Israel, after which she became an outspoken advocate for Israel and the hostages.

Since then, she has used her platform to highlight the hostages and the sexual violence committed during the assault.

Gadot was named the 2026 Genesis Prize laureate, with the foundation citing her advocacy for Israel and the hostages. She said she would donate the $1 million award to organizations helping Israelis recover and rebuild after October 7.

“I am a proud Jew and a proud Israeli,” said Gadot. “I love my country and dedicate this award to the organizations that will help Israel heal and to those incredible people who serve on the front lines of compassion”