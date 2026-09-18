Former Palestinian Authority minister claims he was source who relayed pre-Oct. 7 warning from Hamas to Israel

Sufian Abu Zaida, a former Palestinian Authority minister from Gaza, claims in a video posted to Facebook that he was the source who relayed a warning from Yahya Sinwar to Israeli intelligence services ahead of the October 7, 2023, attack, saying that then-Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar intended to cause an “earthquake” if negotiations then underway with Jerusalem over a long-term arrangement with Hamas failed.

In an investigative report on the events leading up to the October 7 attack, Haaretz journalist Shlomi Eldar referred to Abu Zaida as an unnamed source who had served as an intermediary between Sinwar and Israel.

In the video posted to his Facebook account, Abu Zaida identifies himself as the source in question and says he was the intermediary at the time and had also relayed a message that Sinwar had asked him to convey to Israel.

Abu Zaida previously served as the Palestinian Authority’s minister for prisoner affairs and is part of a Fatah faction that supports Mohammed Dahlan, a former senior Palestinian official who left the Palestinian territories in 2011 following a dispute with PA President Mahmoud Abbas and was expelled from the Fatah leadership.

Abu Zaida’s claim is consistent with speculation that the middleman was Dahlan or someone acting on his behalf.

Abu Zaida has maintained regular contact with Israeli journalists over the years. He lived his entire life in Jabalia in the Gaza Strip, but left Gaza for Egypt at the beginning of the war and has since been living in Cairo.

סופיאן אבו זיידה חושף את עצמו מרצונו שהוא ״עיני פחם״ שהעביר את ההתרעה לשב״כ באמצע חודש ספטמבר, שיחיא סינוואר מתכנן מתקפה גדולה על ישראל. הוא מפרסם את הסרטון הזה בפייסבוק. קישור בתגובה הראשונה pic.twitter.com/4DfNcSXq4b — Shlomi Eldar (@shlomieldar) September 18, 2026