UK police: 2 arrested over suspected plot to target Manchester Jewish community

British counter-terrorism police said on Tuesday that they had arrested two people as part of an investigation into a suspected terrorist plot to target the Jewish community in northern England.

Police said the two men, both in their 30s, were held in central Manchester on Sunday, with searches also carried out in Salford and Liverpool.

“This has been a long-running proactive investigation which has led to the disruption of what we believe to be a plot to target the Jewish community in the Manchester area,” Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a statement.

She said detectives did not believe that there was any ongoing threat, but police in Manchester said they had stepped up a policing operation over the Jewish High Holy Days.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, and we anticipate these will continue over the coming days as this investigation continues,” Evans said.

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Sunday night marked the beginning of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Last year, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur that was committed by a British citizen of Syrian descent who had said he was acting for Islamic State.

“We are acutely aware this news will cause further concern to the Jewish community, as well as the wider public, especially given the significant High Holy Day period,” Evans said.

“I want to reassure them we are working incredibly closely with colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and partners to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep them and the wider public safe,” she said.

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“This is utterly chilling, coming so close to the anniversary of the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue last year,” the Community Service Trust, a Jewish security charity, said in a statement.

The CST said it “is another reminder of the serious terrorist threat facing Jewish communities in this current time” and that it was in contact with local and national police as part of its security operations for the High Holy Days.

Marc Levy, CEO of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region, said in a statement that the fact that “a terrorist plot has been foiled which could once again have targeted Jews in Manchester makes this an incredibly concerning time for Jewish people in the UK.”

He called on the government to “redouble its efforts to tackle the root causes of the hatred and extremism that are espoused in places of worship and other community spaces that continue to motivate people to target Jews.”

CST has seen the news that the arrests of two men in Manchester on Sunday, shortly before the start of Yom Kippur, was allegedly related to what police believe was a plot to attack the Manchester Jewish community.

This is utterly chilling, coming so close to the anniversary of… https://t.co/xA7VSi5IR2 — CST (@CST_UK) September 22, 2026

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Earlier, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that a “robust policing presence, including dedicated patrols and an enhanced command structure” was in place over the High Holy Day period.

“We’re well aware that events over recent days will have only added to already heightened concerns in our Jewish communities, especially at such an important time of year,” said Chief Superintendent Dave Meeney of Greater Manchester Police, in an apparent reference to a shooting attack on a Canadian synagogue that seriously injured a police officer. The gunman was apprehended.

“While we don’t currently believe there is any ongoing risk to our communities linked to Counter Terrorism Policing’s activity in Greater Manchester this week, we’ll continue to listen and respond to your concerns in the most proportionate and effective way,” he said.

The world Jewish community is halfway through the High Holy Day period, which began with Rosh Hashanah earlier this month. The next festival is Sukkot, which begins on Friday night and continues for a week, ending the holiday period.