Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Netanyahu blasts Macron for ‘grotesque’ comments on Hamas in West Bank

22 September 2026, 11:41 pm
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The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slams French President Emanuel Macron for asserting in his speech at the UN that Hamas has “never been active” in the West Bank

“The grotesque absurdity of Emmanuel Macron’s statement is staggering,” says Netanyahu’s office in an English-language statement.

“On Sunday, the eve of Yom Kippur, just two days ago, Netanel Shukrun — a FRENCH CITIZEN and father of six — was murdered in his car by a Hamas terrorist in Judea and Samaria. With his final breath, he told his son to run,” the statement adds.

“Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost every day. They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria,” it continues. “Ignorance is NO EXCUSE for erasing their blood.”

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