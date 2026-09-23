Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Witkoff indicates talks with Iran weren’t direct, says mediators ‘shuttled’ between US and Iranian delegations

By Jacob Magid Today, 3:00 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

From left, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, are seated as President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during the United Nations General Assembly, September 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
From left, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, are seated as President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during the United Nations General Assembly, September 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

NEW YORK — US special envoy Steve Witkoff suggests that Washington’s talks with Iran on Tuesday were not direct, as President Donald Trump suggested.

“Today, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, we engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through the mediators, who shuttled between the two sides throughout the day,” Witkoff tweets.

“They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising. The mediators will continue their work,” he adds.

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