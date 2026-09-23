Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Witkoff indicates talks with Iran weren’t direct, says mediators ‘shuttled’ between US and Iranian delegations
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
NEW YORK — US special envoy Steve Witkoff suggests that Washington’s talks with Iran on Tuesday were not direct, as President Donald Trump suggested.
“Today, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, we engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through the mediators, who shuttled between the two sides throughout the day,” Witkoff tweets.
“They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising. The mediators will continue their work,” he adds.
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