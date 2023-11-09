Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 35

search
home page
Those We Have Lost

Yohai Dukhan, 26: Former yeshiva student, fell in battle

Killed in hand-to-hand combat at Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7

By ToI Staff 9 November 2023, 5:03 pm 0 Edit
Yohai Dukhan. (Courtesy: Dukhan family)
Yohai Dukhan. (Courtesy: Dukhan family)

Yohai Dukhan, 26, Second Lieutenant from the 13th Golani Battalion, was killed on October 7 at Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

A former yeshiva student from Kiryat Arba, Dukhan died while fighting in hand-to-hand combat with Hamas terrorists.

Dukhan immigrated to Israel from France at 18 and completed the IDF officer’s course in March 2023.

“I, like many other officers, believe in our soldiers and in the people of Israel. The love for our country and our ability to contribute to it is what drives my family, and particularly my dad,” Dukhan said at a ceremony marking the completion of the course, according to the army’s website. “It’s my heritage, and I am sure that he looks down at me today, and he will be proud of me.”

His father, Alex Jonathan Dukhan, originally from France, was a member of a Kiryat Arba security team. He was killed in combat in November 2002 in Hebron.

The author and biblical history professor Tony Akrich, who knew the family, paid tribute to Dukhan, recounting that he had studied at a yeshiva in Eilat.

Based on journals he wrote as a student, Akrich said Dukhan was in constant search “of the truth.”

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.