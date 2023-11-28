Michal Roimi, 22: ‘Ray of light’ murdered while dancing at festival

Michal Roimi, 22, was murdered at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

She is survived by her mother, Tal Dan, and siblings Noa, Omri and Yoav.

For a week after the festival, her family searched desperately for any sign of her, before her body was found and her death confirmed. She was buried on October 15 at Kibbutz HaHotrim just south of Haifa.

Roimi, who grew up near Haifa and was working at the Malka restaurant in Tel Aviv, had a tattoo on her ankle of “The Little Prince” and his rose. On her gravestone, her family inscribed the quote (translated into Hebrew): “It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important.”

Her close friend Sahar Moalem wrote on Instagram: “Mich, the one who you couldn’t not fall in love with, a ray of light in all of our lives who was taken from us too soon.”

Moalem described her as “the happiest person there was. Loved to dance and to celebrate life and at any moment [she] reminded everyone how beautiful life is. A tiger, a warrior, a true fighter. She always gave the right advice at the right time and was the voice of reason we all needed. Always worried about others around her before she worried about herself. You have left behind an enormous void.”

Her brother, Omri Dan, wrote on Facebook: “Michi, you are with me forever and I will never let you leave. Your smile will guide me, your voice, the moments we had. I promise to see the world through your eyes at times, and ensure that I have learned the lesson.”

“I have a hole in my heart in the shape of you, our sister. And I’ll have to learn to live with it.”

Tal Dan, Michal’s mother, wrote on Facebook that she felt herself drawn to keep visiting her daughter’s grave.

“She is with me. All the time. But suddenly I still feel the need to ‘stop by her,'” she wrote. “To give her her own special time. Just me and her. To make sure that the windchimes I hung for her are playing the tune she loved.”

“As if she can really hear them. Playing ‘pretend.’ The mind doesn’t grasp the inconceivable, which allows it to open a door and deceive me.”

