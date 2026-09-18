Benny Gantz: Netanyahu is responsible for October 7, dividing society

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Lazar Focus. Each Friday, join host diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman for a deep dive into what’s behind the news that spins the globe.

Benny Gantz was in the headlines in Israel and often across the globe for the better part of two decades. He was the 20th IDF chief of staff during two major operations against Hamas, was opposition leader, served as defense minister, and for the eight months after October 7, was a senior member of the war cabinet.

His fortunes have shifted, however. His party is polling well below the electoral threshold, and there are no signs that is about to change. Opposition figures are calling for Gantz to drop out, warning he will waste tens of thousands of votes that could prove decisive in replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But Gantz insists he is in the race for the long run.

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Gantz said that he doesn’t owe anything to anyone except his own voters. He acknowledges that he won’t be prime minister, but says that he can be the bridge between the camps in a broad Zionist unity government.

Everything is possible for Israel with a unity government, he said, while no problem can be addressed without one.

According to Gantz, Netanyahu needs to be replaced. October 7 was his responsibility, and he is also culpable for dividing Israeli society.

He was fairly optimistic about Israel’s operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, saying that Israel cannot allow radical forces to build up capabilities that could be used to attack Israel.

Gantz stressed that Israel is not taking revenge in Gaza, but is securing its own future by working to defeat Hamas.

Lazar Focus is available on all podcast platforms. This episode was produced by Gabriella Jacobs and video edited by Yitzchak Ledee.

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