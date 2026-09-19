The Reel Schmooze

The Reel Schmooze

‘You Had To Be There’: How a musical about Jesus shaped Jewish comedy

ToI’s movie maven and deputy editor delve into the delightful romp that documents the 1972 Toronto production of ‘Godspell,’ starring a constellation of fledgling Jewish greats

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Jordan Hoffman
    Jordan Hoffman

    Jordan Hoffman, a member of the New York Film Critics Circle, is The Times of Israel’s long-time film reviewer and the co-host of The Reel Schmooze.

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Welcome to The Reel Schmooze with ToI film reviewer Jordan Hoffman and host Amanda Borschel-Dan, where we bring you all the entertainment news and film reviews a Jew can use.

This week, we chew on the new documentary now in theaters, “You Had To Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution, Spread Love & Overalls, and Created a Community That Changed the World (In a Canadian Kind of Way).”

WATCH the full episode here:

As depicted in the delightful film, if you ever wondered how a whole parcel of comedy greats got their starts, it was in a Canadian production of “Godspell” in 1972 that was a resounding success at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre.

More from The Reel Schmooze

All stars aligned to bring together the constellation of Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, Andrea Martin and Jayne Eastwood, with musical director Paul Shaffer. Ironically, the musical depicting Jesus and his disciples was heavily Jewish — sometimes with comical results.

Let’s hear who gave this film an “oy,” “meh” or the prized “not bad” this week on The Reel Schmooze.

The Reel Schmooze is produced by Ari Schlacht and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous The Reel Schmooze here:

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