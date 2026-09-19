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Australia withdrew from talks to impose West Bank sanctions shortly before UK declaration — report

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Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C), Defense Minister Richard Marles (center L) and Foreign Minister Penny Wong (center R) at Parliament House in Canberra on August 19, 2026. (Hilary Wardhaugh/POOL/AFP)
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C), Defense Minister Richard Marles (center L) and Foreign Minister Penny Wong (center R) at Parliament House in Canberra on August 19, 2026. (Hilary Wardhaugh/POOL/AFP)

Australia was involved in discussions but ultimately decided not to join a multinational effort to impose trade sanctions on West Bank settlements, surprising and disappointing European diplomats, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation says. 

Last week, the United Kingdom announced it would impose sanctions on settlements. The leaders of the UK, France and Canada said they would follow suit, and a separate statement by the UK, France, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden said they would commit to or consider such efforts.

Australia was involved in discussions led by the EU, but decided fairly late in the talks not to take part, multiple diplomatic sources from different countries told the ABC.

A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade tells the ABC that Canberra is “concerned blanket import bans present practical challenges, including how to ensure they do not inadvertently harm Palestinian businesses, workers and livelihoods.

“The UK government has acknowledged these challenges as they work on their legislation over the next year,” the spokesperson says.

“In the meantime, Australia is pursuing further targeted measures, in coordination with international partners, to deter illegal settlements and settler violence,” the spokesperson adds.

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