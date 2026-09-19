Australia withdrew from talks to impose West Bank sanctions shortly before UK declaration — report

Australia was involved in discussions but ultimately decided not to join a multinational effort to impose trade sanctions on West Bank settlements, surprising and disappointing European diplomats, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation says.
Last week, the United Kingdom announced it would impose sanctions on settlements. The leaders of the UK, France and Canada said they would follow suit, and a separate statement by the UK, France, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden said they would commit to or consider such efforts.
Australia was involved in discussions led by the EU, but decided fairly late in the talks not to take part, multiple diplomatic sources from different countries told the ABC.
A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade tells the ABC that Canberra is “concerned blanket import bans present practical challenges, including how to ensure they do not inadvertently harm Palestinian businesses, workers and livelihoods.
“The UK government has acknowledged these challenges as they work on their legislation over the next year,” the spokesperson says.
“In the meantime, Australia is pursuing further targeted measures, in coordination with international partners, to deter illegal settlements and settler violence,” the spokesperson adds.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel