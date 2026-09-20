Ed Sheeran says situation in Gaza ‘unjustifiable’ after pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore booted from tour
Pop star Ed Sheeran says the situation in Gaza is “unjustifiable,” following a wave of criticism that he had failed to back his opening act’s pro-Palestinian comments.
“What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate,” he says as he opens his show in Philadelphia without rapper Macklemore, who was booted from the Loop Tour after shouting “Free Palestine” at a New Jersey concert earlier this month.
“I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so, so sorry,” an emotional Sheeran says.
Sheeran, 35, has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, instead blaming the tour promoter.
Four supporting acts subsequently walked out on the “Shape of You” singer, issuing public statements citing their support for Palestinians.
At a time when a growing number of artists are speaking out against the conflict in Gaza, sparked by the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, and against West Bank settler violence, Sheeran has maintained his apolitical stance.
“I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them,” the British performer said Tuesday on Instagram.
However, he said, “those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum.”
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean
The US Military says it killed four people in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Saturday, alleging that the vessel was involved in drug trafficking.
“Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in narco-trafficking,” the military’s Southern Command posts on X.
The attack is the latest in a campaign dating back to last year that targets what the Trump administration describes as “narco-terrorists.” Rights groups have labeled the attacks “extrajudicial killings.”
‘Israel cannot survive with no friends’: Pro-Israel US rep. says polls showing declining support for Jewish state should be translated to Hebrew
Pro-Israel US Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) calls for recent polls showing declining support for Israel among Americans to be translated into Hebrew, saying that most Israelis “don’t realize what is at stake.”
The poll was first published by CNN in July but has been circulating online again in recent days.
The poll shows that in between March and July 2026, a significant decline in how people view Israel was recorded across multiple polls. An IPSOS poll found that favorability was down by 10 points since March, while a Fox News poll put that number at -11. The Marquette Law School Poll put that drop at 20 points, and a Pew Research poll found that Israel’s favorability had dropped by 23 points since March.
“We’re not just talking about the Democratic base anymore, we’re talking about the general electorate as well. The general electorate has turned against Israel,” CNN’s Harry Enten says in the July report. “This is not just a left issue; this is an American issue when it comes to opinions on Israel.”
Every Israeli official and voter should watch this clip, and it needs to be translated into Hebrew. Yesterday, I spoke with the Israeli Ambassador. I don’t think he or the majority of Israelis realize what is at stake. (1/3) https://t.co/G6tburwM3j
— Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) September 18, 2026
Sherman shares a clip on X of the CNN report on the findings, and suggests that “every Israeli official and voter” should watch it, “and it needs to be translated into Hebrew.”
He adds that he spoke earlier this week with Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, saying that “I don’t think he or the majority of Israelis realize what is at stake,” if the US-Israeli relationship continues to decline.
“It’s not just $3.8 billion of traditional annual aid. It’s access to US weapons and diplomatic support,” writes Sherman.
Outlining what he believes to be the problem, Sherman says “Israel has been unwilling to take even a few steps to improve its image around the world.”
“They don’t fund their foreign ministry,” he claims.
He also cites far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir as a cause for the declining support, saying his presence in the cabinet “poses an existential threat,” as well as unchecked settler violence against Palestinians.
“Israel cannot survive with no friends in the world,” adds Sherman.
US embassy in Israel issues security alert over Houthi-Saudi Arabia fighting
The US embassy in Israel issues a security alert in light of escalated fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen and a Saudi coalition that supports the internationally recognized government of Yemen.
The alert instructs US citizens in the Middle East to “exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.”
It notes that the Houthis have targeted civilian airports in their fight against Saudi Arabia and says that “the military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly.”
“Americans traveling to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations,” the alert adds.
It says both the embassy in Jerusalem and the branch office in Tel Aviv are operating as normal.
Other US missions across the Middle East have issued the same security alert.
The US Embassy in Israel has issued similar alerts several times in recent months due to the war with Iran.
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