Satellite images show Iran rapidly working to rebuild nuclear site bombed by Israel

Iran is rapidly advancing the reconstruction of a nuclear facility that was previously bombed by Israel, according to satellite images cited in a report Thursday by the Institute for Science and International Security.

The Washington-based institute said Iran has been “rapidly moving forward with the reconstruction of the Taleghan 2 facility,” located at the Parchin military complex, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Tehran.

Taleghan 2 was struck by Israel in October 2024, during a retaliation for an Iranian missile attack on Israel earlier that month, and was bombed again by the Israeli Air Force in March amid the latest war, after the military said Iran had been restoring the site following the first strikes.

The IDF has said that in recent years, Iran used the site for “the development of advanced explosives and for conducting sensitive experiments as part of the AMAD Project,” Iran’s alleged secret nuclear weapons development program between the late 1990s and 2003.

Western intelligence has suggested Tehran carried out tests relevant to nuclear bomb detonations at Taleghan 2 more than two decades ago.

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In its latest report, the institute said Vantor Technologies satellite imagery from September 13 shows that “Iran has erected a tarp above the destroyed hardened buried facility, hiding the reconstruction activity that is occurring underneath from satellite view or aerial reconnaissance.”

“Significant activity can be seen throughout the construction site. Construction vehicles, including dump trucks, bulldozers, concrete pump trucks and concrete mixers, and cranes, are actively working to rebuild the facility,” the report said.

The institute noted that in June 2026, initial repair work took place at Taleghan 2, with Iran “repairing and placing concrete caps over the penetration holes caused by the multiple bunker-buster weapons dropped on the facility” by the Israeli Air Force.

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The images show that Iran has also built a new “concrete apron reinforcement on the right side of the facility,” which the report says will “provide additional blast protection from an aerial attack,” according to the institute.

“Significant questions remain as to Iran’s plans for the facility; not least is why Iran keeps rebuilding it,” the institute said. “What is clear is that Iran remains committed to rebuilding this facility, a deeply concerning development considering the long history of nuclear weapons research and development activities that occurred there.”

While Iran, whose leaders are sworn to Israel’s destruction, denies seeking nuclear arms, it has amassed uranium enriched to levels with no peaceful application. Israel has vowed to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran’s stock of highly enriched uranium is thought to have been buried underground following Israel and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June 2025.

Since that war, Iran has denied the International Atomic Energy Agency access to the affected nuclear sites, and the UN nuclear watchdog has been unable to verify the status of Iran’s near weapons-grade uranium.

IAEA head Rafael Grossi said last week that the agency has observed construction activity at central Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, which Western intelligence has flagged as a likely site meant to store nuclear material.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.