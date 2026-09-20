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Israel Story

Israel Story

My Brother’s Keeper

When Mario Karpuj walked out of his brother Jorge’s interfaith wedding, he didn’t know it would take him years to find his way back into his life.

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In the contemplative quiet of Yom Kippur, we pause to consider times in which we acted poorly towards God and those around us. It is obviously hard to reflect on such moments and take responsibility for our mistakes, especially when the people we hurt are those closest to us.

Today’s story takes us along a single path of repentance and reconciliation.

Our end song is Cholem B’Sfaradit (“I Dream in Spanish”) by Shlomo Yidov (licensed by Israel Story through Acum).

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