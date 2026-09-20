My Brother’s Keeper

In the contemplative quiet of Yom Kippur, we pause to consider times in which we acted poorly towards God and those around us. It is obviously hard to reflect on such moments and take responsibility for our mistakes, especially when the people we hurt are those closest to us.

Today’s story takes us along a single path of repentance and reconciliation.

Our end song is Cholem B’Sfaradit (“I Dream in Spanish”) by Shlomo Yidov (licensed by Israel Story through Acum).

Produced in partnership with The Times of Israel.

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