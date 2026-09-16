Tea with Rachel

Eleven years ago, while working on an episode that marked the twentieth anniversary of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination, we called his little sister Rachel — ninety-year-old at the time — and asked if we could come talk to her about her childhood memories. She agreed and invited us to her Kibbutz — Manara, in the Upper Galilee, literally on the border with Lebanon. We spent an entire afternoon with her, and came out of her humble home feeling as if I had just touched history.

On Friday she passed away, at 101.

As a way to say goodbye and celebrate her long and meaningful life, we bring you a tiny taste of the afternoon we spent with Rachel Rabin Yaakov back in 2015.

Our end song is BaGalil (“In the Galilee”) by Arik Einstein.

Produced in partnership with The Times of Israel.

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