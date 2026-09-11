Tarantino laughs loudly at the movies, including his own, some Israelis say

Quentin Tarantino not only regularly goes to the movies in Israel, but he also laughs out loud frequently and sometimes inappropriately.

Hatzinor, a Channel 13 social affairs and internet culture program, gathered several recent social media testimonies about the Oscar-winning director, who lives in Tel Aviv for part of the year and is married to Daniella Pick, daughter of the late Israeli pop singer Svika Pick.

Moviegoers reported a man sitting at various movie theaters in the country’s center who laughed unusually loudly, often at inappropriate moments.

The report included several clips of Tarantino in US talk shows to demonstrate the award-winning director’s loud, braying laugh.

Moviegoers reportedly have gotten annoyed at Tarantino, sometimes unaware he is the famous director known for making “Pulp Fiction, “Kill Bill” and “Inglourious Basterds” and other films.

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Tarantino was also said to have laughed loudly during screenings of his own films, particularly during bloody, scary scenes.

מישהי סיפרה לי שחברה ראתה את אובסשן בקניון איילון והיא שמעה מישהו צוחק מאחוריה כל הסרט בקטעים המפחידים ובסוף היא הסתובבה וראתה שזה היה טרנטינו — תמר (@stamtamar) June 15, 2026

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One moviegoer, Shahar Tehila Mamo, told Hatzinor that she had sat in the same movie theater with Tarantino during a morning screening at Planet Ayalon, in the Tel Aviv area.

“There was someone sitting in front of me who was just laughing during scary moments, at completely unrelated moments — a rolling laugh with snorts like SpongeBob SquarePants,” Mamo said. “There was a woman who almost shouted at him to shut up. When the movie ended and the lights came on, we saw that it was Tarantino.”

Another moviegoer, Jonathan Emodi, told Hatzinor that the director laughs at his own films, even at moments of extreme violence.

Emodi was at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque to see Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which the filmmaker wrote and directed.

“There’s a lot of extremely over-the-top violence in the film’s climactic scene — and he just burst out laughing,” Emodi said. “I couldn’t ignore his reaction. It’s not just some movie; it’s a movie he himself created, and this happens even with films he wrote and directed.”

Contacted by Hatzinor for comment, the movie theaters in question weren’t interested in criticizing the award-winning director or his extreme reactions, though one of them confirmed that Tarantino had laughed during a screening there.

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“The chain is happy to host all types of viewers – those who scream during horror movies, those who hide behind their popcorn, and even legendary directors who simply laugh out loud,” said Planet Ayalon. “After checking, it was found that Tarantino did indeed laugh during the film. It has yet to be determined whether this constitutes a public disturbance or particularly enthusiastic film criticism. We’re happy to host Tarantino here.”

The Tel Aviv Cinematheque said it wouldn’t confirm or deny the report, adding that, “especially, we don’t burn valuable friendships for the sake of a television item.”