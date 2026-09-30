12:18 am

Trump says ‘time has come’ to either make a deal with Iran or ‘maybe blow them up’

By Jacob Magid

Asked how he thinks he can reach a deal with Iran if he thinks their leaders are irrational, US President Donald Trump responds, “Maybe you blow them up.”

“We have to make that decision. [Either we] make a deal… but the time has come. It’s going to end very soon,” Trump claims to reporters in the Oval Office.

12:17 am

Copilot ‘was perhaps a terrorist or a whack-job,’ says Trump after call with Netanyahu

By Jacob Magid
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, September 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, September 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump says he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the apparent attempted hijacking of a flydubai flight full of Israelis and that it seems the suspect “was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job.”

Trump says he was told by Netanyahu and others about how a plumber on board managed to take level out the plane after it began nosedive.

“I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story that I got from Bibi and from a couple of other people,” Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.

“They said [the pilot] wanted to crash the plane, but they don’t have that kind of information,” he adds.

11:57 pm

Three Syrian power plants out of service after gas pipeline explosion, state news agency says

By Reuters

Syria’s electricity company says that three power plants had gone offline after an explosion on Wednesday on a gas pipeline at the Tishreen plant halted gas supplies needed to operate them.

Two people were injured in the explosion, the state-run Ekhbariya TV reports.

The Syrian Civil Defense says that a fire that erupted has been brought under control and that it has moved on to the cooling-down phase.

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11:53 pm

East Jerusalem Palestinian says bystanders, Israeli cops watched him being attacked by Haredi mob and didn’t act

Ahmad al-Husseini is interviewed by Channel 13 on September 30, 2026. (Screen capture/X)
Ahmad al-Husseini is interviewed by Channel 13 on September 30, 2026. (Screen capture/X)

A Palestinian man from East Jerusalem recounts his assault by an ultra-Orthodox mob outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate earlier this week.

Ahmad al-Husseini’s assault was livestreamed on social media, with the person filming the incident heard declaring in delight, “Wow, they’re f**cking up an Arab.”

“Nobody helped me — not soldiers, not police, not bystanders. Nobody tried to push away the attackers, to pick me up, to take me over to the side,” the 66-year-old Husseini laments during a Channel 13 interview.

He was hospitalized briefly with fractures to his ribs.

Channel 13 says police only agreed to open up an investigation into the incident after Husseini filed a formal complaint.

No arrests have been made thus far, even though the assault was caught on video.

11:34 pm

Israeli carrier Arkia says it’s gearing up to resume Dubai route following flydubai attempted hijacking

By Sharon Wrobel

Israeli carrier Arkia says it is gearing up to resume flight operations on the Tel Aviv-Dubai route.

Arkia will start operations with two daily direct flights on the route as soon as operational and logistical conditions are met.

The resumption of operations is subject to obtaining all necessary approvals from state and security authorities, Arkia says.

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