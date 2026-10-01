Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Lt. Col. Aryeh Amidror, son of former national security adviser, named as Gaza Division intel officer involved in Oct. 7 failures

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:04 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Supreme Court has permitted the publication of the name of a senior intelligence officer who is believed to have played a key role in the failures that led to the Hamas terror group’s October 7, 2023, onslaught.

Lt. Col. Aryeh Amidror was the intelligence officer of the Gaza Division, the IDF regional unit responsible for the Gaza Strip and its border, and held the position on and before October 7, 2023.

Amidror had dismissed detailed warnings from a noncommissioned officer about the looming onslaught as “completely imaginary.”

In November, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir dismissed several senior officers, including Amidror, over their roles in the failures of October 7, 2023.

But only last month was Amidror officially released from service, after he had fought his ousting in court for months. Amidror also appealed against the publication of his name, even though it had already circulated online for months.

Amidror’s father, retired general and former national security adviser Yaakov Amidror, has been regularly interviewed on Israeli television on security matters without disclosing his son’s role, and once said he opposed a state commission of inquiry into October 7.

Supreme Court President Isaac Amit wrote in the ruling that there is a public interest in publishing Amidror’s name, “as someone who served as the intelligence officer of the Gaza Division during a traumatic event of biblical proportions that befell our country.”

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