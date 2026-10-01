UAE says probing whether attack on flydubai flight to Israel was terror

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday launched investigations into possible “terrorist activity” aboard flydubai’s Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the copilot stabbed the pilot in an apparent attempt to crash the plane full of Israeli passengers.

According to the Gulf country’s state news agency, the probes are seeking to establish the circumstances and motives and determine “whether the incident was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose, or involved prior planning or direction.”

The probes were ordered by the UAE’s prosecutor general, the agency said.

UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the incident because the aircraft is registered in the country and flies under its flag, the statement said, adding that Emirati law applies to crimes committed on board even if they occur outside the country’s territory.

A regional official briefed on the investigation said the suspect, an Omani citizen, was under arrest, and confirmed that Saudi authorities were working with countries, including Israel, to try to determine a motive. He said the UAE, the United States and Oman were also involved. The official did not describe the extent of Israeli involvement.

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“All possible scenarios, from terrorism to mental disorders, are being looked into. Nothing is ruled out for now,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the probe.

Omani authorities have not commented on the incident.

An Israeli official told The Times of Israel on Thursday that the initial investigation into the Omani pilot was being carried out by Saudi Arabia, where the plane made an emergency landing. Once the Saudi investigation is done, he will be handed over to the UAE for its further investigation.

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Israel is expecting more significant findings from the Emirati investigation, according to the official.

Israeli intelligence and security officials were already in Saudi Arabia to join the investigation, according to another regional official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Saudi Arabia does not have formal diplomatic ties with Israel, but there is longstanding security and intelligence cooperation through alternative channels.

Emirates airline won’t let Israel-bound travelers fly into Dubai

Meanwhile, the Emirates airline said Thursday it was suspending all codeshare flights with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport until further notice, after flydubai flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv were suspended during the investigation.

“Passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin,” the UAE carrier said. “Customers already en route to Tel Aviv will be accommodated and provided with all possible support to complete their journeys.”

In practice, this means anyone who booked a flight to Israel through Emirates, which always requires a stopover in Dubai and a transfer to a flydubai jet, will now also be unable to board the Emirates plane for the first leg of their journey to Dubai.

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It appeared to be a step intended to prevent passengers from reaching Dubai and then becoming stranded there.

Affected customers were advised to contact their travel agent or the Emirates contact center, or visit emirates.com for the latest updates, the airline said.

Herzog seeks to award heroes with presidential medal

President Isaac Herzog said Thursday that he will recommend that five Israelis aboard the flight receive the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.

The five people are Yaniv Hayun, Tzvika and Tali Manes, and Asaf Rajuan, who entered the cockpit and subdued the copilot after he stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar. He is also recommending Dr. Shota Musayev for the award for the lifesaving medical treatment he administered to the seriously injured Machchhar.

Hayun, Tzvika Manes and Rajuan “rushed to assist, entered the cockpit, and overpowered the attacker, placing their own lives in real danger, while Hayun steadied the aircraft’s controls,” Herzog recounted in his statement. “Once the attacker had been subdued, Dr. Musayev provided lifesaving medical treatment to the seriously wounded pilot, helping to stabilize his condition until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.”

“The swift action of the passengers and crew averted a major disaster,” he said.

He said he spoke to the individuals and “expressed his deep appreciation for the resourcefulness, courage, and mutual responsibility they displayed in moments of extreme danger.”

The president also recommended Manes’s wife Tali, who was the first to raise the alarm about a disturbance in the cockpit, for the award, and thanked Machchhar, “whose determination and actions made it possible to subdue the attacker and saved many lives.”

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The Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism is relatively new, established by Herzog in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel. It is the nation’s highest civilian award for heroism.

Also lauding the actions of Machchhar was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “hero” in a post on X Thursday morning.

“In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valor helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” Modi said.

The head of the New Zealand flight school where the Indian captain trained, Philip Kean, called it “miraculous in the way that the airplane was never, ever kind of designed for that sort of dive and survive that, [that] the airplane actually didn’t break up completely.”

Shin Bet agents go to Dubai

Also on Thursday, Shin Bet agents were headed to Dubai in preparation for the repatriation of Israeli travelers stranded there following Wednesday’s attack, the Ynet news outlet reported.

The Shin Bet representatives will handle security preparations ahead of the repatriation flights, which are expected to begin Friday.

Following the cancellation of all flydubai flights to and from Israel, El Al will operate a special repatriation service to bring back Israelis currently in Dubai. The El Al aircraft will depart from Tel Aviv without passengers.

Once approvals from security authorities are received, the flights will be available for booking via the El Al website and through travel agents.

These one-way flights will be sold at a flat rate of $249 per ticket, including a piece of carry-on luggage.

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The 166 Israelis and eight other passengers who were aboard the initial flydubai flight arrived in Israel Wednesday evening on a rescue flight after six hours on the ground in Saudi Arabia.