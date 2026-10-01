Police say they’re probing Palestinians’ stone-throwing near where settlers reportedly killed man

Israel Police says it has opened an investigation after “dozens of Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli citizens,” lightly wounding a minor next to Yasuf, the northern West Bank village where the Palestinian Authority said a man was shot dead by settlers this afternoon.

Officers accompanied by the IDF are gathering evidence on the scene and are also probing a claim that the Palestinians tried to lure settlers in the direction of the village, police say.

The police do not mention any Palestinian casualties.

Palestinian medics earlier said 51-year-old Mashhour Yassin was shot dead, while another man was wounded by shrapnel during a settler attack and ensuing IDF raid in the area of Yasuf.

The police statement says troops opened fire at “rioters.” The IDF does not immediately comment.