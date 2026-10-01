Police say they’re probing Palestinians’ stone-throwing near where settlers reportedly killed man
Israel Police says it has opened an investigation after “dozens of Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli citizens,” lightly wounding a minor next to Yasuf, the northern West Bank village where the Palestinian Authority said a man was shot dead by settlers this afternoon.
Officers accompanied by the IDF are gathering evidence on the scene and are also probing a claim that the Palestinians tried to lure settlers in the direction of the village, police say.
The police do not mention any Palestinian casualties.
Palestinian medics earlier said 51-year-old Mashhour Yassin was shot dead, while another man was wounded by shrapnel during a settler attack and ensuing IDF raid in the area of Yasuf.
The police statement says troops opened fire at “rioters.” The IDF does not immediately comment.
The Times of Israel Community.