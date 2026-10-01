12:18 am

Loud blasts heard in Houthi-run Yemeni capital Sanaa amid reported Saudi attack

By AFP

SANAA, Yemen — Loud explosions were heard this evening in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is controlled by pro-Iranian Houthi forces, an AFP correspondent says.

The Saba agency, which is affiliated with the anti-government fighters, speaks of “Saudi aggression” on X.

After several years of calm, Yemen plunged back into war in July with the Houthis, who control Sanaa and Yemen’s Red Sea coastline, against the government backed by Riyadh.

12:06 am

Herzog speaks with Palestinian man assaulted by ultra-Orthodox mob in Jerusalem

By Lazar Berman

President Isaac Herzog speaks with Ahmed al-Husseini, the Palestinian man from East Jerusalem who was assaulted by an ultra-Orthodox mob outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate earlier this week.

Husseini’s assault was livestreamed on social media, with the person filming the incident heard declaring in delight, “Wow, they’re f**cking up an Arab.”

“I wanted to express my deep sorrow to you,” says Herzog, according to the President’s Residence. “I was truly saddened to see what happened to you, and I think the entire people of Israel were deeply pained to see this incident. This should never happen. No elderly person, and no person whatsoever, should be treated this way. I strongly condemn the violence against you.”

12:03 am

Settlers filmed vandalizing olive tree in West Bank

By ToI Staff
Settlers are filmed stealing from Palestinian olive trees as IDF soldiers look on in the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir on October 1, 2026. (Screen capture/X)
Settlers are filmed stealing from Palestinian olive trees as IDF soldiers look on in the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir on October 1, 2026. (Screen capture/X)

Settlers are filmed vandalizing and stealing olives from trees belonging to Palestinians from the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir, as IDF soldiers look on without acting.

Such acts have intensified in recent days amid the start of the annual olive harvest, which has previously seen an uptick in attacks.

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12:01 am

Facing ban from High Court, Balad’s Abou Shahadeh ends candidacy

A hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify Sami Abou Shehadeh from running in the upcoming Knesset elections, October 1, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
A hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify Sami Abou Shehadeh from running in the upcoming Knesset elections, October 1, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Sami Abou Shahadeh, the chair of the Arab nationalist Balad party, who faced the prospect of being banned from running in the October 27 election, is ending his candidacy, the party announces.

“The withdrawal of his candidacy is not the end of Abou Shahadeh’s political struggle, and is not the end of Balad’s struggle,” the party says in a statement.

“Abu Shahadeh will continue to lead the party, Balad is continuing its project, and the Joint List continues in its struggle for Arabic representation and to contribute to the ousting of this government of Netanyahu and Ben Gvir,” it says.

The coalition-controlled Central Elections Committee voted last month to disqualify Abou Shahadeh over an article he published the day after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack, which the attorney general has argued constitutes support for armed struggle against Israel. The vote drew broad support from both sides of the aisle.

Abou Shahadeh expressed regret over the article during a High Court hearing today on the ban, and denied supporting armed struggle.

But the justices unanimously urged him to stand down from the election, telling him that a majority of the nine-justice panel would uphold his disqualification.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who personally argued the case against Abou Shahadeh before the court, celebrates the news of his candidacy ending, but slams the court for not rendering a decision on the matter.

Ben Gvir, in a video statement, vows to remove all “haters of Israel” from the Knesset.

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