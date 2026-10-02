After hiccup, Israeli UAE repatriation flights to go ahead today, but delays expected

Transportation Ministry says that rescue flights by Israeli carriers to bring citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates back home will go ahead today, after earlier reports that the Gulf country pulled its authorization.

However, the ministry says it expects a delay in the scheduling “due to the need to complete the necessary preparations and coordination by defense officials.”

Flights between the countries were canceled due to an alleged attempt by a flydubai copilot to hijack and crash a plane yesterday between Dubai and Tel Aviv.