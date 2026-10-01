Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

UAE pulls authorization for Israeli rescue flights; officials working to resolve issue, reports say

Today, 2:06 am
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The United Arab Emirates has canceled its authorization for Israeli carriers to carry out rescue flights for Israelis stranded in the Gulf country after services were suspended due to yesterday’s alleged attempted hijacking of a flydubai flight, Hebrew media outlets report.

El Al and Arkia had geared up to launch repatriation flights later today.

The defense establishment and Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority are working to resolve the issue through the night with UAE officials, reports say.

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