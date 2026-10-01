Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Transportation Ministry says repatriation flights from Dubai to start Friday after flydubai flights halted, warns airlines not to exploit situation

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 2:00 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Israeli airlines El Al, Arkia and Israir are gearing up to start operating partly subsidized one-way repatriation flights on Friday to bring Israelis home from Dubai, the Transportation Ministry announces.

Upon receiving final approval from security authorities, Israeli carriers will operate commercial flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai without passengers and return with Israelis who were originally scheduled to travel back with flydubai.

The Dubai-based carrier suspended all flights to and from Israel amid a probe into the apparent attempt by one of its copilots to crash a plane en route to Israel yesterday.

At the prime minister’s direction and following a request from Transportation Minister Miri Regev, an agreement was reached with the Finance Ministry for the government to compensate Israeli airlines for operating one leg of the flight service without passengers.

“Israeli airlines are therefore required to maintain fair pricing and refrain from exploiting the situation,” the Transportation Ministry says in a statement.

The Transportation Ministry is urging Israeli passengers with flydubai tickets to contact flydubai to exercise all their statutory rights for compensation — including accommodation, flight refunds, and any additional necessary assistance.

El Al will be selling one-way tickets at a flat fare of $249, including a piece of carry-on luggage, and Israir at $299.

Additionally, an urgent request was submitted Wednesday night to increase the volume of flights operated by Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi to Israel, the Transportation Ministry says.

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