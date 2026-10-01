Oct. 7 survivors and bereaved to hold separate commemorations at Nova site, Tel Aviv

When mourners and survivors mark the anniversary of the bloody 2023 Hamas attack on Wednesday, October 7, some may attend two different events that evening: The major memorial ceremony organized by Kumu (“Rise Up”) and held in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park, and another one at Re’im, the site of the Nova desert rave in Israel’s south.

It’s the first time both ceremonies are being held on the same night.

Both Kumu and Nova felt it was vital to hold their ceremonies on the anniversary of October 7, the day the massacre occurred, said organizers.

“We’re returning to the place where everything stopped,” said Reef Peretz, CEO of the Nova Tribe Community Association. “The survivors will be there, and the bereaved, and all the hostages have returned. It’s the first time we’re all together since October 7.”

The circles of Nova survivors and bereaved now extend to some 15,000 people, said Peretz, having grown since the return of the remaining 20 living hostages last October.

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Eleven of the 20 hostages released last October were taken captive from the Nova, including Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Elkana Bohbot, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Eitan Mor, Segev Kalfon, Maxim Herkin and Bar Kupershtein.

This is the third year bereaved families will gather at Re’im to remember their loved ones killed at the Nova rave, but it’s the first time the entire rave community, including the Nova Tribe Community Association, will gather together.

Members of Israel’s various rave communities were all at the Nova on October 7; the smaller Psyduck music festival was also held nearby on the same day, in the fields between Kibbutz Nir Oz and Kibbutz Nirim, where a total of 17 people were killed by Hamas terrorists.

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Peretz called the ceremony “an engine for healing the trauma.”

The Nova gathering will begin at 6:29 p.m. in Re’im, mirroring when the Hamas terrorists attacked at 6:29 a.m., killing 378 people and taking 44 people hostage to Gaza.

“This is to honor the memory of the partygoers from the Nova, Mushroom, Psyduck and Midburn festivals who were brutally murdered that day,” said Peretz. “It’s not about the kibbutzim or the soldiers; it’s just about the community of the Nova.”

Tens of thousands of survivors and mourners are expected to attend the Kumu Tel Aviv event, which will begin at 9:15 p.m., making it possible, although with tight timing, for people to attend both ceremonies.

The Tel Aviv ceremony is a massive, emotional, intensive event organized by Kumu — a movement founded by survivors and families of victims, including fallen soldiers, those killed at the kibbutzim and hostages killed in captivity — and which has stood in place of an official state ceremony for the last two years and is broadcast live on most of Israel’s main TV channels.

At Kumu in Tel Aviv, one of this year’s hosts is former hostage Eli Sharabi, whose wife and two daughters were killed at their home in Kibbutz Be’eri.

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Members of the Nova community have always been included at Kumu in Tel Aviv; Nova survivor and Eurovision 2025 contestant Yuval Raphael performed at last year’s Kumu ceremony.

This year, Raphael, who survived the massacre by hiding for hours in a roadside shelter, will sing at the Nova ceremony in Re’im.

“It is very difficult for me to return there, very painful and even frightening, to stand before all the dear people who lost what was most precious to them and sing, but it is the only and exact place where I want and need to be, and I am grateful for the enormous privilege of doing so,” said Raphael in a statement.

The Re’im event is also seen as a fundraising opportunity for Nova survivors, the bereaved and their families.

“We’ll do everything we can to bring everyone here,” said Peretz, who handled marketing for the original rave, although he was not in attendance on October 7.

The government will mark the October 7 massacre on October 5, corresponding more to the Hebrew anniversary of the Hamas attack, and not on October 7, the date in the Gregorian calendar.

A spokesperson for the government ceremony said the event would be held at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery.