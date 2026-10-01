Trump: ‘Can’t imagine’ Netanyahu ignored warnings ahead of Oct. 7

US President Donald Trump cast doubt on reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ignored warnings from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt ahead of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, saying he “can’t imagine” that it’s true.

Asked by Time magazine in an interview filmed on September 28 and published Thursday about the warnings Netanyahu allegedly received, Trump claimed it was the first he heard about it.

“I can’t imagine this,” Trump insisted. “I don’t think so. You know, I think if he would have known, he would have done something about it. Certainly, he would have had people at least alert.”

“You know, he’s not going to forget about it,” Trump continued, referring to the Hamas-led invasion from Gaza. “That was a terrible day.”

The remarks were trumpeted by Netanyahu, who published a statement saying “Trump is right” on his social media accounts.

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Netanyahu has been facing growing controversy over the reports that he was warned by Arab leaders of an impending attack in the days and weeks leading up to the October 7 attack, the deadliest in Israel’s history. The controversy has been heightened by Netanyahu’s refusal to explicitly accept personal responsibility for the attack — blaming the failures on security officials — or to to establish a state commission of inquiry, instead calling for a politically controlled probe of the Hamas attack and its aftermath.

Despite coming to Netanyahu’s defense, Trump once again refused to endorse him ahead of the October 27 election.

“I can only say that I’m not involved in politics anymore,” the US president said in response to being asked by Time if Israelis should give Netanyahu another term.

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Pressed whether he could work with former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu’s chief political rival, Trump said he does not “hear bad things about him.”

“People have written off Bibi many, many times, just like they’ve written off me many, many times. I wouldn’t underestimate Bibi,” the US president added, using Netanyahu’s nickname.

Trump also patted himself on the back for his administration’s close ties with Israel, saying, “I’ve done a lot for them. Done a lot. I’ve done a real lot.”

“My primary thing — I do want to help them defend Israel,” he said. “My thing that I mention all the time is Iran cannot have a nuclear power because they are crazy and you can’t let crazy people have nuclear weapons.”