Book now! The Times of Israel presents three live events ahead of Israel’s fateful elections

In these final weeks before Israel’s fateful elections, The Times of Israel is holding a series of three diverse and compelling live events, in English, in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, bringing our journalists together with political candidates and leading experts.

The first of these, at Tel Aviv’s ANU Museum of the Jewish People on Monday, October 12, includes a one-on-one with former prime minister, outgoing opposition leader and No. 2 on the B’Yachad slate, Yair Lapid. Conducted by The Times of Israel’s editor David Horovitz, the interview with Lapid, a former and potential future foreign minister, will focus on the significance of the election for Israel and for the Jewish people worldwide, whose fates are so inextricably linked.

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The evening will also feature a panel discussion, hosted by Tal Schneider, diplomatic and political correspondent for ToI and our Hebrew sister site Zman Yisrael, with leading candidates from a range of parties. Participants already announced are Gilad Kariv of the Democrats, Shaul Meridor of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, and Eran Ben-Ami from Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party.

The event is open to the public, and seating is limited, so do book your ticket now.

Our second event, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, October 14, is an interactive live recording of our Daily Briefing podcast, hosted by ToI’s deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan. She’ll be joined by our military correspondent Emanuel Fabian, our diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman, and our political correspondent Ariela Karmel.

The evening will involve a fair amount of audience participation, with polls and questions, followed by light refreshments.

This event, at the Stand With Us Center in Jerusalem, is exclusively for members of The Times of Israel Community, our reader support group. You’re invited to join the ToI Community now so that you can reserve your spot. Community members will be emailed with registration instructions.

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Finally, in Jerusalem on Sunday, October 18, just a few days before we go to the polls, Horovitz will host a free-wheeling conversation with Dr. Tal Becker covering what’s at stake in the elections.

Becker is a senior fellow at the Hartman Institute, veteran Israeli negotiator, and one of Israel’s leading policy and legal experts. He served until recently as the legal adviser of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented Israel before the International Court of Justice, played an instrumental role in negotiating the Abraham Accords, and has over two decades of experience as an adviser and behind-the-scenes representative on the front lines of many of Israel’s most pressing diplomatic, legal and policy challenges.

This event, at Jerusalem’s Beit Shmuel, is open to the public, and, again, seating is limited, so do book now.

Register nowIf you have any questions about these events, or need any help with registration, please contact us at support@timesofisrael.com.

We look forward to seeing you. There’s a great deal to talk about.