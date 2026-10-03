‘Ushpizin’: An unforgettable homage to the most beautiful etrog of all

Welcome to The Reel Schmooze with ToI film reviewer Jordan Hoffman and host Amanda Borschel-Dan, where we bring you all the entertainment news and film reviews a Jew can use.
Last week, Borschel-Dan threw down a challenge: Can anyone suggest a Sukkot-themed film?
WATCH the full episode here:
Dozens of loyal listeners wrote in with 2004’s “Ushpizin,” directed by Gidi Dar.
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The unforgettable Israeli film — which both of our Schmoozers had seen a couple of decades ago and blanked on — explores the life of an unlucky ultra-Orthodox couple about to celebrate the Sukkot holiday.
The couple, played by Shuli Rand (who also wrote the script) and his then-wife Michal Bat Sheva Rand, is fairly new to religion, but extremely devout. And so when their last shekel is spent, they pray fervently for a miracle. As they say, God works in mysterious ways, and so when their prayers are answered, a pair of reprobates made sure to stir the pot.
Let’s hear who gave this film an “oy,” “meh” or the prized “not bad” this week on The Reel Schmooze.
The Reel Schmooze is produced by Ari Schlacht and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.
Check out the previous The Reel Schmooze here:
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